Florida Man Saves Armfuls of Paralyzed Iguanas During Storm Elliott Cold Snap

Not all heroes wear capes—sometimes they carry a fishing pole. Last weekend, Winter Storm Elliott sent temperatures in the U.S. plummeting. While northern states in New England and the Upper Midwest have long been accustomed to extreme winter weather, Florida very rarely sees temperatures below freezing. And when things do get that cold, it has a severe impact on the Sunshine State’s wildlife. One fisherman, determined to save the lives of FL iguanas stunned by the cold snap, filmed himself amid the storm with a boatload of the reptiles in his arms.

The Dailymotion identified the man in the video as 29-year-old FL resident Brendan Denuyl. Denuyl, who works as a gray taxidermist—a taxidermist that specializes in custom fish mounts—was out fishing on Christmas Day when, suddenly, iguanas seemingly began falling out of the sky.

Recalling the experience, Denuyl said, “I was out fishing on Christmas night, which happened to be the coldest night of the year. Iguanas literally started dropping out of the trees. I dropped my fishing rod and started gathering them as others were still falling to my left and right.”

Fisherman Films Frozen Iguanas to Raise Awareness About Cold Snap’s Severe Impact

The video footage sees Brendan Denuyl holding about half a dozen frozen iguanas in his hands, with another one thrown over his shoulders. He tells viewers, “I just want you to see—all of these, literally, probably in the past 30 minutes to an hour—have all fallen out of the trees…There’s actually a couple on the floor right here [too].”

Per the outlet, Denuyl wanted to make the video in order to show people online just how severely such cold snaps impact FL’s iguanas and wildlife overall. The fisherman said, “Once I had a good handful and a few more on the ground next to me, I made a video showing people how these iguanas in south Florida react when temperatures dropped.”

He said he hoped his video highlighted for viewers just how lethargic, “almost paralyzed,” the iguanas become.

Denuyl further spoke about how the recent cold snap, and freezing temperatures overall, impact FL’s human residents, and how he feels about the cold.

“As for me, I can’t stand when it’s cold,” the good samaritan admitted. “We live in a state where there is one season all year—summer. So when we have just one week that it gets super cold, we all get sick, lips get chapped, and nobody wants to leave the house.”

After filming the video, Denuyl didn’t say what he actually did with the iguanas impacted by Winter Storm Elliott. However, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation warned Floridians in general not to bring the large reptiles inside their homes as they would soon become active again.