Florida Man Tries To Remove Alligator From His Driveway, Gets Bitten in the Arm

A Florida man is now regretting his latest life decision after getting bit in the arm by an alligator, which was hanging out in his driveway.

According to WINK News, the incident occurred after the Florida man made an attempt to remove the alligator from his driveway. The Florida Wild Commission received the call on Tuesday (October 25th) which revealed that a four-foot reptile was paying a visit to the home in Englewood East.

Auzjia Dickerson, the woman who called 9-1-1 shared details about the situation. “I’m here just moving out of my house and there’s a gator in the carport,” she explained. Dickerson decided to call her neighbor, who was a dog trainer. “So, he came out with like gloves and a sweatshirt. Like he kind of knew what he was doing. But it was fast. He moved too fast. I just didn’t go well.”

As the man continued to struggle with getting the alligator out, the reptile became agitated. It then bit the man’s arm. “Someone had a broomstick and they used the broomstick to help pry the gator’s mouth,” Dickerson stated. “So he could get his arm out.”

The Florida Wildlife Commission also urged those in Florida concerned about alligators to call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline for contracted nuisance trappers. It’s also important to keep away from any gators that may be in the area. Pets should be placed away from the water’s edge just in case. Swimmers should remain only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours without their pets.

It’s further noted that alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. No one should attempt to feed a gator due to it being illegal and dangerous.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Extends Alligator Season in Specific Areas

Meanwhile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced on Wednesday it was extending alligator season in specific areas due to Hurricane Ian’s impact.

The agency further noted that the opportunity to participate in the statewide alligator hunt is important. “Thus, per Executive Order 22-31, we are extending the 2022 harvest period for those who have yet to fill one or both of their tags and meet the FWC’s criteria related to hunting or residing in a hurricane impacted area.”

Permit holds with unfilled tags in the specific hurricane impacted units may hunt from November 2nd through December 15th at 11:59 p.m. Such areas include Lake Pierce, Charlotte County, Kissimmee River – Pool E, and De Soto County. It was further noted that permit holders with unfilled tags who reside in the counties officially eligible for FEMA assistance may hunt in their assigned management units, regardless of location, from November 2nd through December 15 at 11:59 p.m.