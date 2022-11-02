florida-motorist-rescued-from-alligator-infested-canal-after-paraglider-spots-her-atop-submerged-vehicle

A motorist in Florida clung for her life from the top of her vehicle, which was stuck submerged in an alligator-infested canal. However, a paraglider spotted the woman and made an emergency landing to rescue her over the weekend.

Christiano Piquet, a real estate broker in the Miami area, was piloting his paramotor-powered glider on Sunday when he descended to get a better look at an alligator he saw from the air while cruising near Homestead, he reported to NBC Miami on Monday.

However, he then noticed the motorist on the roof of her mostly submerged vehicle. Piquet then decided to land, he said.

A neighbor heard the commotion the aircraft made as it buzzed above the swampy waters and landed in a nearby field. The neighbor then threw the motorist a rope, the station reported.

A camera mounted to the paraglider recorded the motorist using the rope to get to safety, with Piquet offering some guidance.

“We landed between power lines, uneven terrain,” Piquet told NBC Miami. “It was a terrible landing situation. And for some reason, I was calm, and I landed.”

However, once he got as close as he could to the woman, Piquet shouted, “We need help.”

The motorist was rushed to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Her identity and condition were unavailable.

It is also still unclear how her vehicle ended up in the water.

Miami-Dade first responders were called to the canal in the 20400 block of SW 192 Street on at 8:35 a.m. Sunday. Department spokesperson Andrea Rudchenco confirmed the incident by email. The area lies along the southwest edge of greater Miami. It also borders Everglades National Park.

As a precaution, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue diver checked the area of the canal near the submerged vehicle for additional victims. They found none, the spokesperson said.

Officials said more information is likely as an investigation seeks a cause for the incident.

