Florida police wrangle alligator found under resident’s car

Around the same time an Arizona man was dealing with a bobcat behind his car grille, someone across the country was experiencing a similar problem, albeit far more Florida. Rather than a bobcat, the Florida resident discovered an alligator lurking under their car.

It began when the Floridian heard a strange noise coming from underneath their car. Investigating the source of the sound, they crouched down and locked eyes with an alligator. And, as anyone would, they wasted no time in contacting authorities for help.

“The citizen took one look and noped right out of there,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “Deputies arrived and delivered the gator to a safe location.”

With a population of over 1.3 million alligators sharing every county of their state, an occasional gator encounter is an expected part of life for Floridians.

Typically, these sightings happen from afar, with the gator safely in its pond, lake, swamp, or river. It’s also not unusual, however, for an alligator to venture outside of its habitat and into human territory.

Leave the alligator wrangling to the professionals

The rascally reptiles have been found everywhere from swimming pools to grocery stores to elementary school parking lots.

When this happens, it’s important to give the gator space and leave the handling to the professionals. Alligators have a natural fear of humans and, in most instances, will do what they can to avoid us. They will, however, attack when they feel threatened.

“Alligators are everywhere in Florida and it’s not uncommon to find one in your yard, pool, or driveway as they travel from one lake to another,” PCSO explained. “If this happens to you, don’t try to catch, harass, or shoo the gator away.”

“Even a gator minding its own business can bite if you bother it. Most of the time the gator will leave on its own. But if there’s a safety issue to a human – or the gator – call PCSO. We can evaluate the situation, relocate a small alligator, or contact FWC for a large or nuisance gator.”

Small alligators, such as the one found beneath the Florida resident’s car, are often booted from their homes by larger males. When it comes to prime territory, large male alligators get the first pick. If their chosen spot happens to already have a smaller occupant, that gator has two options: leave or become lunch.

Though this often pushes them into the path of humans, the little gator is usually just passing through. After a week or two, they’ll find a new home. Obviously, though, the Florida resident didn’t have a week to wait to be able to use their car.

A fed gator is a dead gator

An alligator can be an understandably intimidating sight. Again, however, they normally want nothing to do with us. Those willing to approach have lost their natural fear of humans through feeding and thus become “nuisance alligators.”

Unfortunately, these gators, particularly ones over 4 feet in length, cannot be allowed to live, as they pose a threat to all nearby humans. This is why it’s so important to remember that a fed gator is a dead gator.

An alligator with its fear of humans intact poses little to no threat, as long as it’s left alone. To keep yourself and wildlife safe, maintain a respectful distance from any and all animals, including alligators. Never drop food into or near the water – this includes fish scraps.

Though it may not seem the same as intentionally feeding a gator, an alligator feasting on a fisherman’s scraps has the same effect as if it were hand-fed a sandwich (yes, someone really did that).