Florida snake hunter bags 16-foot python pregnant with over 60 eggs

It’s nesting season, which means the Florida Everglades’ invasive Burmese python problem is about to get a little bit worse. Thanks to the efforts of one well-known snake hunter and his bird dog, however, there are at least 61 fewer of these detrimental predators lurking in the swamp.

For snake hunters dedicated to the removal of pythons from the Florida Everglades, a pregnant female is the holy grail of captures.

At 10 to 17 feet in length and 200 pounds with the girth of a telephone pole, catching even a single Burmese python is a daunting task. By bringing down a pregnant female, a snake hunter can take out as many as 101 of the massive serpents in one fell swoop, as the species produce 50 to 100 eggs per clutch.

In one of his most successful hunting trips this year, Mike Kimmel, better known as the Python Cowboy, brought down a female Burmese python pregnant with over 60 eggs with the help of his bird dog, Otto.

“A removal like this is absolutely crucial for our native wildlife in that ecosystem and WILL make a difference,” Kimmel wrote in an Instagram post about the capture. “A python this size can eat anything in the Florida Everglades, as I’ve proven with the multiple adult alligators that I’ve rescued from being eaten by pythons (3 separate times).”

There are more than a few snake hunters in the Florida Everglades. The Python Cowboy is particularly successful, however, thanks to his companion, Otto.

According to Kimmel, Otto the bird dog is an expert at sniffing out snake eggs. This year alone (his first hunting with Kimmel), Otto has found and alerted to over a dozen pythons, most of which were either pregnant with or incubating a clutch of eggs.

Though rampant in Florida, Burmese pythons are at risk in their native range

Burmese pythons pose a massive threat to the ecosystem of the Florida Everglades. With no natural predators, the enormous snakes have thrown the area into chaos, devouring native species and creating a dangerous spike in competition between predators.

Believe it or not, however, this isn’t the case anywhere else. On the contrary, Burmese pythons are close to endangered in their native range.

As their name suggests, the nonvenomous constrictor is native to Southeast Asia. There, they face a wide variety of threats, including habitat loss, poaching, and capture for the exotic pet trade. And it’s that last threat that created the virtually irreversible mess in the first place.

Again, Burmese pythons are native to Asian countries such as India and Thailand. Though a semi-aquatic species, the pythons did not swim halfway around the world to set up shop in Florida. They were introduced by us during the exotic pet boom of the ’80s.

As the years passed, countless pythons found their way into the wild, either through poor care from their owners or intentional release. Once there, they began to breed.

Today, experts estimate there are tens of thousands of Burmese pythons inhabiting the Florida Everglades, though it’s impossible to give an exact population size.

Typically, the killing of an already threatened species would be a tragedy. There’s little choice but to destroy Florida’s python population, however, as the snakes consume over 70 species of mammals and birds in the area, causing significant population declines.