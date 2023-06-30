Florida teen filmed ‘tormenting’ baby alligator criminally charged

A Florida teen’s disturbing treatment of a baby alligator has resulted in criminal charges, thanks to video evidence collected by a concerned bystander.

The incident took place in a Plant City Hardee’s parking lot, where a group of teen boys stumbled upon a juvenile alligator. Rather than leaving it alone, or contacting wildlife officials to ensure it was returned to a body of water safely, they chose to harass it.

A 15-second clip of the abuse, recorded by Lexxus Thomas, another young adult, eventually made its way to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, who subsequently charged one of the teens with “the illegal take of an alligator without a permit.”

Alligators are a protected species, not just in Florida but Federally. Under Federal law, it’s illegal to “take” an alligator, meaning to “harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct.” Violations are a third-degree felony and can result in prison time.

The video shows one of the teens chugging an alcoholic drink with the alligator biting down on the can. To make matters worse, he used the animal’s neck as a handle to hold the can. He then carelessly drops the young gator on the ground, the can still in its mouth.

According to Florida resident Lexxus Thomas, this wasn’t the beginning or end of the alligator’s ordeal. “They were throwing it around,” she told 10 Tampa Bay. “Force-feeding it Twisted Teas. Basically tormenting the little thing.”

Upon reviewing the footage, Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation president Vernon Yates noted that the little alligator appeared unusually lethargic. Sadly, this suggested it had been subjected to far more abuse than the clip showed.

“Normally, a little alligator about that size, when he hit the ground, he should’ve hit it running,” Yates told WFLA.

Both Thomas and Yates remarked that they felt everyone involved deserved punishment, not just the main perpetrator in the footage.

The Florida Wildlife Commission has since reported that the alligator was safely released into a nearby retention pond and is alive and well. They did, however, express disgust at the teens’ actions.

“The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see,” the FWC said in a statement.

“Our officer exhibited exemplary investigative skills and quickly identified the subjects involved in this abusive and illegal activity. We are dedicated to preserving Florida’s diverse wildlife,” they continued. “This serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.”

Florida alligators deserve all of our respect

It’s difficult to believe that, had the baby animal been a dog or cat, it would’ve been subjected to the same abuse. We can at least hope not.

Reptiles, especially snakes and crocodilians, tend to be treated with far more hostility than warm-blooded wildlife. But the truth is that they deserve just as much respect as any other animal.

Florida’s alligator population is an inspiring success story in conservation. Their once-dwindling population is now healthy, with more than a million across the state. Incidents like these, however, make the future of the species less certain.

Harassing alligators isn’t just harmful, it’s dangerous. The teens could’ve seriously injured themselves or the gator in the course of their stunt. And, as Vernon Yates so succinctly put it, surely there’s “something better they could be doing with their time besides tormenting some poor little alligator.”