florida-woman-who-killed-endangered-key-deer-could-face-serious-jail-time

Back in November a 77-year-old resident of the Florida Keys shot and killed an endangered Key deer. If found guilty of the crime, she faces federal prison time in addition to $100,000 in fines and a year of probation. However, she wasn’t illegally hunting. Instead, those close to the incident say she killed the deer out of compassion.

The Key deer is a species of small whitetail deer unique to the Lower Keys in Florida. The species is protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 77-year-old Big Pine Key resident Wendy Kilheffer shot and killed one of these animals on November 16th.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested and charged Kilheffer in the killing of the endangered deer. Fortunately, the senior citizen was able to post her $10,000 bail to get out of jail.

Valerie Preziosi, president of Save Our Key Deer, Inc. is going to bat for Kilheffer. She said the Big Pine Key resident did the right thing.

The Mercy Killing of an Endangered Key Deer

Preziosi says the Key deer was wounded and had been in distress for days. “At that point, someone took it upon themselves to put the agonized buck out of his misery with a shot to the head, as would have been done by an appropriate officer if they ever showed up,” she said in a statement.

According to Preziosi, the Key deer’s ordeal started a full week before Kilheffer shot it. Another Big Pine Key resident saw the buck thrashing between two fences with a length of rope tangled in his antlers. The fences caused cuts on both sides of the deer’s body. The resident freed the deer but couldn’t remove the rope.

That day, residents called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s wildlife hotline as well as Save Our Key Deer. Both organizations sent people to the area to locate the deer. However, they were unsuccessful. The buck stayed hidden for a full week.

On November 16th, residents found the Key deer lying down in extreme distress. They were able to give the deer some water and get the rope off of his antlers. Additionally, they called the FWC hotline again. However, no one came to investigate. “The buck drank some water, got up, but then collapsed on the street,” Preziosi said.

“The severely suffering deer was having trouble breathing and, from descriptions by people at the scene, was likely suffering from organ failure due to ‘capture myopathy’ – a condition induced by severe stress he experienced in the past days,” Preziosi said.

A Symptom of a Bigger Problem

The Save Our Key Deer president believes that Kilheffer put the deer out of his misery. Furthermore, that wouldn’t have been the case if there were enough FWC officers to deal with issues like this in a timely manner.

“The present lack of interest and resources for the maintenance of the endangered Key deer is in stark contrast to past management practices and is not only detrimental to the deer but also builds ever-increasing animosity between the management agencies and residents of the Keys that interact with the animals on a daily basis.”