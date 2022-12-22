Florida’s Coldest Christmas in Decades Could Cause Falling Iguanas

Cold weather is moving into the Sunshine State this week, which means that Floridians need to be wary of falling iguanas.

As residents ready themselves for Santa’s arrival on Sunday, they will also be preparing for the coldest holiday temperatures in 30 years. Most of the state’s east-central cities will deal with below-freezing weather starting on Friday and lasting through Christmas Day.

Sadly, the bitter cold won’t come with a white Christmas, however. But something other than snowflakes will be falling from the sky—giant green lizards.

Florida’s invasive nuisance, the green iguana, is built for the tropical temperatures of its native areas, such as the Caribbean Islands and Mexico. When the air falls below 50 degrees, it starts to become slow and sluggish. And if the number gets to 45 or lower, they literally freeze. So while it sounds odd, falling iguana warnings from the Miami National Weather Service office aren’t new to Florida during the winter months.

Cold-Stunned Iguanas Will Start Moving Again When the Temperatures Rise Above 45

The cold-blooded reptiles become cold-stunned fairly quickly on a frigid day. That means that their muscle control temporarily shuts down. They tend to find solace and extra warmth in trees and brush, but a stunned iguana can’t hold on to branches. So they simply crash to the ground.

Green iguanas can grow to be five to six feet long and weigh up to 20 pounds. If someone happens to be walking under a tree when one plummets to the sidewalk, they could be seriously injured.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-40s on Friday night and Saturday night in the Miami area. Tampa will even drop into the low 30s. And many areas will have wind chills in the 20s. That means that the lizards will be incapacitated and dropping from branches for quite a while.

While a cold-stunned iguana may look dead and make people worried, they’re fine. Once the cold front passes, they’ll wake up and continue their lives as though nothing happened. The lizards will have no lingering health issues. So officials ask that residents leave the animals alone

Interestingly, scientists have noticed that iguanas are becoming more resilient to cold, however. According to Fox News, they’ve been in Florida long enough to adapt to the chillier winter temperatures. That means the lizards may start moving further north, which will bring trouble to other ecosystems in the state.