Floridians More Likely to Be Attacked by Alligators Than Win the Powerball, According to Report

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, but your chances of being attacked in Florida by an alligator remain pretty strong regardless. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.5 billion, and 26 people came very close to winning it all. The next drawing will be on November 5th, News Channel 8 reports. According to the Florida Lottery, Wednesday’s drawing had a 2X multiplier. The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, with a Powerball of 23.

The jackpot prize has now grown to $1.5 billion. Somebody would’ve won $1.2 billion had they bought a ticket earlier. The cash winnings for the new amount are an estimated $745.9 million. This is better than before but not as good as it could have been. 2016 saw a Powerball Jackpot of 1.586 billion.

22 people hit the jackpot by guessing four out of five correct winning numbers and took home $50,000 each. Meanwhile, the other four winners who also managed to guess four out of five correctly gained an extra ball which doubled their winnings up to $100,000. According to CNBC, your chance of hitting the lottery is one in 292.2 million. This is exemplified by how close these 26 semi-winners got.

Your chance of winning the lottery is pretty minimal. However, some other strange occurrences more likely to happen to you. Yes, like getting attacked by sharks and alligators.

Getting attacked by sharks, and alligators and struck by lightning more probable than a big lottery win

First things first, it’s more likely that you’ll be attacked by a shark than win the lottery. In fact, the odds are much higher. Your chance of being killed by a shark is 4.3 million to one. This is according to data from the University of Florida. In fact, you have a higher chance of dying from setting off fireworks or getting struck by lightning than winning the lottery.

According to the university, your chances of suffering a fatal accident from fireworks is one in 340,733. Meanwhile, being hit by lightning and killed is about 80,000. But it isn’t just sharks that Florida residents need to be wary of – there are also alligators roaming around.

The likelihood of being injured in an alligator attack is, obviously, more probable than winning the lottery. The most recent data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the chance of gator attack is one in 3.1 million – which means it’s multiple orders of magnitude more likely to happen than winning the lottery.

However, there’s one fate more terrifying than an alligator attack. Although the IRS will likely audit you if you win the lottery, your odds of being audited are still lower than your odds of winning the lottery. According to a tax audit study by the University of Syracuse, Americans had a 4.1% chance of being audited- or about 1 in 243 people. IRS data from 2019 showed that audit rates are higher for those earning more than $500,000 annually.