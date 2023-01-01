Flurry of Wolf Births a ‘Remarkable Sign’ for Population Comeback

This past spring, the grey wolf population made a miraculous comeback after being eradicated in the region over one hundred years ago. An entire pack of eight new pups were born, signaling the start of a recovery in California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife in California confirmed the births of Wolf Pack Whaleback, located in Northern California Siskiyou County, that occurred back in Spring earlier this year. This could be an indication that wolves migrating from Oregon years ago are doing well now.

Amaroq Weiss is a biologist is the senior wolf advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity. According to her research, it is not uncommon for wolves to have a litter size of five or six pups. However, the scientific literature suggests that they can give birth to anywhere from two to ten. “The fact that eight pups have made it this far into the year is really exciting,” Weiss told The Guardian.

After being hunted to extinction in California a century ago, wolves began to gain protection under the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s. Subsequently, some were reintroduced into the Yellowstone area of Wyoming where they could roam freely. As their numbers increased so did the range of their travels; steadily repopulating regions with healthy wolf populations once more.

Although wolves were not deliberately reintroduced into California, the state’s abundant natural resources made it an ideal home for them. In 2011, OR-7 from Yellowstone journeyed to Oregon where he eventually crossed over into California because of the amazing availability of deer and other prey coupled with a lack of roads that could be fatal threats.

The is the second year the wolf pack produced a liter

“We used to have wolves here and now they are back, using the landscape and still producing offspring,” Weiss explained. In 2020, The Whaleback pack was confirmed to have settled into the area. In 2021 they welcomed their first litter of cubs. Now, for a second consecutive year, another litter has been born.

Last year, the Whaleback pack produced seven pups, five of which remain with their family (the whereabouts of the other two are unknown). The wolf cubs were nursed for approximately five weeks before they started eating regurgitated meat provided by their parents. At around six months old, pups begin to accompany their families in order to learn and observe; partaking in a hunt won’t happen until they are at least one year old and mastery over hunting isn’t achieved until ages two or beyond.

The pack is part of the three active groups in California, alongside the Lassen pack. This second group lives in western Lassen and northern Plumas counties and has successfully produced a litter of five pups this year — as it does annually since its confirmation back in 2017. In 2020 alone, two breeding females gave birth to two litters with a total of nine pups. “These wolves form multigenerational families just like an extended family would,” Weiss said. First appearing in 2021, the thrid group, the Beckwourth pack is located in southeast Plumas County.

“It’s really a remarkable thing that has happened here,” Weiss pointed out. “It’s pretty rare where you have nearly eradicated a species and it starts to come back on its own.”