Footage Shows Yellowstone ‘Tourons’ Walking On Thermal Geysers, One Man Jailed

Say it with us: Stay. On. The. Boardwalk. Despite ample signs in multiple languages, Yellowstone National Park continues to struggle with tourons.

As the busy season enters full swing, Yellowstone becomes the outdoor destination for visitors from across the planet. And the odds of 4 million people per year reading park rules, regulations, and signs? Very slim.

It’s a sad truth, one that causes injuries on a daily basis in the park. Luckily, this latest footage from a responsible park visitor doesn’t show anyone falling into one of the park’s geothermal features. And as an added bonus, one visitor was reprimanded for doing the very same; a rare occurrence as park staff is limited.

“I’m doing a school project on uneducated tourists and saw these ladies in front of the geyser,” young local Elyse Hemenway writes to Tourons of Yellowstone. “We found out they were foreign but the sign had 6 different languages.”

This may look harmless to some. But one misstep around these pools of boiling water would end exactly how you’d expect.

These visitors aren’t walking on solid ground, either. The area surrounding these pools is a thin, crumbly crust that can give way at any moment to more boiling water below.

Areas like Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geothermal area in Yellowstone, feature boiling water in nearly every single pool/feature. Not all geothermal areas in the park are boiling, but each contains water hot enough to literally begin cooking flesh instantly.

For this very reason, “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” the park cites. “Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

New York Man Jailed for Testing Yellowstone National Park Laws

In addition to those boardwalks, laws and regulations are also in place to keep visitors safe. A few days before the two visitors above wandered off the boardwalks, a New York man did the same. The difference? He got caught.

As Wyoming’s local K2 Radio reports, Cory L. Skinner pleaded guilty for walking in the off-limits thermal area of Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point in the national park. He was sentenced to a short jail term in federal court in Mammoth last Wednesday as a result.

Skinner’s charges for his April 12 actions include:

“Knowingly and unlawfully enter a thermal area, to wit: Old Faithful District on the Path to the Upper Geyser Basin.”

“Knowingly and unlawfully possess, destroy, injure, remove, dig, or disturb from its natural state a mineral resource or cave formation or the parts thereof.”

Each is punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail.

Basic Safety for Geothermal Areas

Four types of hydrothermal features populate Yellowstone: hot springs, mudpots, steam vents and geysers. Each are incredibly dangerous and should never be approached.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited: More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs. Do not touch any thermal features or runoff.

More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs. Do not touch any thermal features or runoff. Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas: If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately. Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails: Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks. Pets are prohibited in thermal areas .

. Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

For more on the safest ways to navigate the park, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown next.