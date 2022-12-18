Former Fish and Wildlife Officer Believes Bears Are Starting to ‘Hunt’ Humans

A former Canadian Fish and Wildlife officer found terrifying evidence during his tenure that suggests bears are beginning to “hunt” humans.

Murray Bates, who worked for the service for 34 years, recently wrote a letter to Mountain View Today that details his experience working with the predators in five different regions of Alberta.

Bates spent much of his career trapping, relocating, and euthanizing black bears and grizzlies. He kept a diary that documented all of the predatory events that took place with both people and domestic animals. And he has since written five books on the matter

“I diarized that the black bear was becoming more predatory and the grizzly remaining mainly defensive,” he wrote.

“Put simply, blacks were starting to preferentially ‘hunt’ small livestock, domestic pets, and humans. Grizzlies were protecting their territory, young, and food, but certainly, on occasion, killing a human. The key word here is ‘hunt,'” he continued.

Over the decades, Bates noticed that black bears were increasingly targeting humans. Grizzlies, on the other hand, were “maintaining traditional patterns of attack or kill.”

Fish and Wildlife Officer Documented Three Confirmed Incidences Where Bears Hunted Humans

Bates admitted that public records and “experts” show a difference of opinion. However, he was fully immersed in the situation. What he found was compelling evidence that grizzlies have always been an undertoned threat. And black bears are becoming an increasing danger.

“I found myself investigating more complaints of black bears tracking humans as prey, then killing and feeding on them,” he added. “Whereas, grizzlies were maintaining their usual patterns of defense against humans and the killing of large livestock in early pre- and post-hibernation periods. This is when they are most hungry and more predisposed to shift from traditional feeding patterns.”

During his career, Bates relocated around 80% of the black bears and more than 95% of the grizzlies that he trapped. He moved those animals for attacking or killing livestock or humans. He personally dealt with bears that were confirmed to have hunted three people. Black bears killed two of the victims.

“I failed to document a single case of a black bear successfully killing a mature bovine or equine or a grizzly pre-meditatively hunting, killing, and feeding on a human.”

Murray Bates further added that Alberta’s Large Predator Response Teams have access to one of the best DNA analysis labs in North America. And he is confident that all of his scientific findings are accurate.

“As such, it can be determined with confidence, when a bear is captured or euthanized, if it was truly the animal responsible,” he concluded.