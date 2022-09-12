former-wwe-star-reveals-she-was-hospitalized-from-fire-ant-bites-on-her-new-farm

Fire ants are no laughing matter, and former WWE pro wrestler Eva Marie happened to find that out the hard way on Labor Day weekend. Marie, who is no longer associated with the company, posted a video on her TikTok account. Apparently, she was revealing to people that she was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. That would come from fire ant bites that she received while on her own farm.

Now, her real name is Natalie Eva Marie. She would let people in on her situation from inside an emergency room, Fox News reports. Marie would write that she was in “anaphylactic shock.” Captioning the video would lead her to write these words: “When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER. Anaphylactic shock.” We did get a chance to see her skin looking red around her face, neck, shoulder, and even on her legs. In the video, she appeared to have an IV hooked up to her while on a medical bed.

Former WWE Pro Wrestler Feeling Better

She had other words that she wrote in the comments section of the video. “I love you guys I’m good now this was last week on Labor Day,” Marie wrote. “But all is well now.” For some background on her, Marie, who is 37, originally signed with the WWE back in 2013. She was one of the stars of the show Total Divas at that time. Marie would appear at WrestleMania XXX. Now, her first time with the company would run until 2017. Then, Marie would return back in 2020 before being let go by the company.

Other work for Marie has included the movies Hard Kill and Phoenix. Additional TV work would include Paradise City and American Ninja Warriors Junior. Fire ants are simply something to not mess with at all. Marie found out about them the hard way and she ended up in the hospital. Thankfully, she’s going to be feeling better. Yet, back when Hurricane Sally hit, fire ants were a problem at that time. Talk about a problem. Sheesh!

When you have floating islands of these bugs out there, then you better be on your best behavior. They will not be playing favorites and will bite you. In an earlier story, we managed to have some information from The Weather Channel about these floating ants. The Weather Channel would state that “the ants turn their bodies into rafts, with tiny hairs trapping a layer of air that protects those at the bottom of the raft from drowning.” The outlet would say that the ants could stay on these islands for weeks, so “beware near floodwaters.”