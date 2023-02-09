Fossil Bones of Giant 300-Pound Penguin Unearthed by Scientists

Scientists recently unearthed the fossilized remains of the largest ever known penguin to walk the Earth – a 350-pound giant that wandered the oceans and shores of New Zealand nearly 60 million years ago.

For context, let’s quickly go over the size of today’s penguins. The emperor penguin, the largest penguin on Earth, weighs around 50 pounds, with the very heaviest of the species tipping the scales at 100 pounds. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the little penguin, or fairy penguin, another New Zealand native, who weighs in at a dainty 2 pounds.

So, the colossal penguin of ancient times was over three times larger than the largest penguin on modern Earth. Rather than the adorable black and white birds we know today, this one more closely resembled an adult black bear or gorilla in terms of size.

Paleontologist Alan Tennyson discovered the massive bones on a New Zealand beach known for large, cannonball-shaped masses known as Moeraki Boulders. As the tide crashed against these concretions, the water managed to crack open several of the 57-million-year-old boulders. Inside, bits of fossilized bones rested among the rock, untouched by the elements.

Using these fossils, Dr. Tennyson and his team identified the remains of two giant penguins. The humerus (the bone connecting the shoulder to the elbow) of one of the monster penguins measured nine and a half inches in length – twice the size of the same bone in an emperor penguin.

Other large penguin remains were found as well, though smaller than the giant penguin, they were still bigger than a modern emperor.

Giant Prehistoric Penguins Were Flightless, Just Like the Penguins of Today

In the study published in the Journal of Paleontology, the researchers revealed the names of the new penguin species. They dubbed the larger penguin Kumimanu (a combination of the Maori words for monster and bird) fordycei. Meanwhile, the smaller bird received the name Petradyptes (rock diver) stonehousei.

Through 3D model recreations of Kumimanu, researchers discovered the giant penguin in question weighed a staggering 340 pounds. Because the skeleton was fragmented, however, it was more difficult to determine its height. Scientists estimate that the bird stood around 5 feet, 2 inches, giving it a stocky build. Petradyptes weighed around 110 pounds, still slightly larger than the modern Emperor.

Both giant penguins roamed the Earth long before humans. However, they also came after the end of the dinosaur era. And because the ancestors of seals and whales still walked on land, they largely had free reign of the oceans. Few creatures of that era would pick a fight with the gorilla-sized bird.

“If you’re a little one-pound penguin, a gull can just rip your head off,” paleontologist and study author Dr. Daniel Ksepka explained. “But a 300-pound penguin is not going to worry about a seagull landing near it because it would just crush it.”

Despite their enormous size, however, both the Kumimanu and Petradyptes penguins were earthbound. While their ancestors were capable of diving and flight, the giant prehistoric penguins stuck to diving in the deep for food and fun.