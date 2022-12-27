four-national-parks-unifying-under-one-annual-parks-pass

There are literally dozens of national parks that you can visit in our western states. With world-renowned attractions at Yosemite, Sequoia and Joshua Tree, it’s easy to forget about those lesser-known but equally as beautiful and exciting national parks in California and Oregon. That’s why Lassen Volcanic, Lava Beds, Whiskeytown and Crater Lake NPS sites have banded together to create one annual parks pass that will hopefully bring more visitors to their gates.

It’s the first time that these four sites have created a universal experience, and the new, singular parks pass launches in 2024. In the meantime, starting January 1, 2023, all four of the participating sites will honor each other’s park pass costs, $55. Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument and Whiskeytown National Recreational Area all sit in northern California, while Crater Lake National Park lies in southern Oregon.

Of course, the officials behind the new collaborative are excited to offer the new parks pass.

“We want to improve access to these places and help spread out some of the tourism to places that aren’t as well visited,” said Kevin Sweeney, public affairs officer for Lassen Volcanic.

Of all four NPS sites, Whiskeytown sees the most amount of visitors, averaging at about 800,000 per year. Meanwhile, Lava Beds sees the least, pulling in only 100,000 visitors each year.

National Parks Are in Need of Rehab and Recovery From Recent Wildfires

There’s more to the purpose of the singular parks pass than just to encourage visitors to explore California and Oregon’s lesser-known natural sites. National Park Service officials also hope that the pass will bring in much-needed revenue to help these areas recover from the recent, devestating wildfires.

In addition, the joint park pass will encourage the park sites to work with one another to scatter resources across the area for next fire season. This new effort very well could mark the start of a new era of collaboration for west coast national parks.

“There’s been a very real sense (among the parks) of reaching out to each other for assistance,” said Jessica Reid, acting superintendent of Lava Beds National Monument.

New Monument May Link Yosemite and Kings Canyon

The new parks pass isn’t the only exciting development for California’s parks. In fact, a new monument may finally link Yosemite to Kings Canyon National Park.

On December 15, Representative Jackie Speier introduced the Range of Light National Monument bill which calls for the protection of 1.4 million acres of land currently under the management of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management.

“To me, the Sierra Nevada is the most beautiful mountain range in the world, hands down,” said Deanna Lynn Wulff, executive director of Unite the Parks. “I want to make sure it’s protected so other people can have the experience I’ve had there.”