Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.

The city stated that coyotes fed by humans become more aggressive, reports CP24. “This coyote behavior leads to attacks on humans and we must eliminate the aggressive pack,” they explained on Twitter. Since late August, seven people have been attacked by coyotes in south central Burlington. The victims are both children and the elderly. The most recent assault occurred on Sept. 17 at a residence on Lakeshore Road near Tuck Creek, according to authorities.

A coyote believed to have caused three attacks against people in Burlington was destroyed in late August. A second was killed a few weeks later, with the latest being put down last Tuesday. The city’s latest news is that the first known coyote attacks on humans have occurred in Burlington. There is an ongoing effort to trap and eliminate the threatening wild animals, according to the city.

“Our Animal Services staff continue to be on high alert. This includes patrolling the city, gathering information, and looking for food sources,” they said in a Tweet. The city advises hazing the wild animal if encountered. “Make noise, throw something, spray it with a hose or water gun, wave your arms and make yourself look as big as possible. Never run or turn your back on the coyote. Report sightings using the form here: http://burlington.ca/coyotes.”

The coyote attacks led to a “crisis management team”

Following an elderly lady being mauled outside her retirement home on September 10, the City of Burlington, Vermont activated a “crisis management team” after residents were given whistles to scare away coyotes. On September 14, the city council approved several coyote control measures in response to the attack.

In 2015, Burlington City Council approved a program for responding to coyote sightings and attacks. The response strategy includes guidelines on how to prevent and manage conflicts with the wild animals, specifically when a person is attacked by one.

If you are attacked by a coyote, it is important to seek medical attention and report the incident as soon as possible. Coyotes are native to North America and can live in both rural and urban areas. They often frequent residential areas because they can find mice, rats, and garbage there.

You could be fined $300 if you hand-feed or ground-feed wildlife on private or public property, according to the City of Burlington’s Lot Maintenance Bylaw. If you’re worried about people feeding wildlife, Animal Control can help. Residents can also request an audit from Animal Control to check their yard for attractants that might bring coyotes around.