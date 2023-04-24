Freak Wildfire Suppressed off Acadia National Park Hiking Trail

Sunday afternoon saw a freak wildfire break out along the St. Sauveur Hiking Trail in Acadia National Park (ACAD). Visitors reported the blaze around 3:30 PM, and officials were able to respond quickly.

Thanks to the actions of these good samaritans and park staff, the wildfire only burned about a half-acre, ACAD staff says.

“We are incredibly appreciative of all of the local agencies who responded to this unexpected event,” offers Superintendent Kevin Schneider in the park’s media release to Outsider.

Park rangers and fire resources led the charge with departments from Southwest Harbor, Bar Harbor, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Tremont, and Trenton all responding to the fire. The Maine State Forest Service would also coordinate multiple water drops from its helicopter.

Through this efficient and coordinated response, the wildfire was suppressed by 6:00 PM, April 23. Thankfully, no injuries or structural damage would occur. This makes the fire a wildland fire, which is a general term describing any non-structure fire that occurs in vegetation such as trees, grasses, and shrubs.

“As we head into another busy summer season – we are reminded how lucky we are to work with community members who help us protect Acadia National Park and its visitors,” Superintendent Schneider adds.

Park rangers are returning to St. Sauveur trail Monday morning to mop up and assess the area. Current rainy conditions continue to aid the park’s ability to suppress wildfires.

Wildfires are Rare in Acadia National Park

“In Acadia National Park, contained charcoal and wood fires are allowed only in campgrounds and designated picnic areas within park-provided receptacles or in private grills, and they should be monitored closely at all times,” the park adds.

Strict fire safety rules help keep the park safe from wildfires. Compared to western parks, Maine’s Acadia has a calm fire history for this and many other reasons.

Back in 2019, a camper at an illegal campsite near the base of Cadillac Summit Road started a wildfire. Visitors would report the fire to park rangers at approximately 5 pm on on Friday, June 7. It was out by 6:00 PM, and the burn area was roughly 0.21 acres.

The last major fire event, however, occurred in 1947. On Friday, October 17 of that year, the fire department received a call. A Mrs. Gilbert, who lived near Dolliver’s dump on Crooked Road west of Hulls Cove, reported smoke rising from a cranberry bog between her home and the local dump.

To this day, no one knows what started the fire. “It could have been cranberry pickers smoking cigarettes in the bog. Or perhaps it was sunlight shining through a piece of broken glass in the dump,” ACAD cites. “Whatever the cause, once ignited, the fire smoldered underground.”

From there, an inferno arose that burned nearly half of the eastern side of Mount Desert Island. The event made international news, and stands as a stark reminder.

