Freshwater crocodile found in backyard 1,500 miles from natural habitat

In Australia, you never know what you might find in your backyard. A venomous eastern brown snake, a massive huntsman spider, maybe even an adorable brushtail possum – anything is possible. Even Australians, however, aren’t accustomed to finding freshwater crocodiles in their yards. At least, not the ones in New South Wales.

Quick geography lesson. New South Wales is on the lower east side of Australia. Freshwater crocodiles’ natural habitat, on the other hand, is all the way up at the northern tip of the country.

Australia might not be the largest continent on the planet, but this crocodile was still over 1,500 miles from its home. Perplexed, the man who encountered the juvenile croc contacted Australian Reptile Park for assistance.

Shortly thereafter, handlers and keepers arrived to relocate the 3-foot trespasser, but they were just as confused. “I honestly had to see it with my own eyes before I could believe it,” croc keeper Billy Collett told AAP.

This little guy’s cousin, the territorial saltwater crocodile, is among the most aggressive species in the world. Freshwater crocodiles don’t have quite the same vicious reputation, but they’re wild animals, nonetheless. And whether young or full-grown, who wants a crocodile in their backyard?

Well, someone did. At least, that’s wildlife officials’ best guess as to how the croc wound up so far from home.

Never attempt to ‘adopt’ a freshwater crocodile

Sadly, animals who appear in strange places like this freshwater crocodile are more often than not abandoned, illegal pets. “We want to remind the public that keeping wild animals as pets is illegal and dangerous without a license,” Collett urged.

People keeping crocodilians as pets is less uncommon than you might think. Once they’re no longer babies, however, they become more difficult to manage. At that point, it’s also not uncommon for the irresponsible owner to simply dump them outdoors.

There are plenty of exotic pets out there that are perfectly legal and safe to own – crocodiles are not among them. Crocodilians (including freshwater crocodiles, saltwater crocs, and alligators) cannot be domesticated.

Even “trained” crocodiles are still wild animals. And not just any animal – one capable of producing about 4,000 pounds of pressure per square inch with a single bite. For comparison, a human’s jaw can only produce around 150 PSI.

Let’s say you’re willing to risk losing an arm or a leg to your scaly friend. Keep in mind that the freshwater crocodile found in the man’s backyard was a baby and already 3 feet long.

Fully grown, she’ll stretch an enormous 6 feet in length and weigh around 60 pounds. In a male croc, those numbers leap to 8 feet and 130 pounds. Do you have room for a 130-pound reptile in your house?