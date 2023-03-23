Friends Spend 10 Hours Adrift at Sea After Whale Sinks Their Boat, Cooking Pizzas

Four friends sailing in the Pacific Ocean found themselves adrift at sea for hours waiting for rescuers after a massive whale sank their boat.

Florida resident Rick Rodriguez, 31, treated three of his friends to a sailing journey, during which they would travel from the Galápagos Islands to French Polynesia. The friends anticipated the 3,500-mile journey would take around three weeks but felt more than safe aboard Rodriguez’s beloved sailboat, Raindancer.

The group sailed peacefully for days, enjoying the gentle motion of the water and the occasional sea creature sighting. On March 13, however, everything changed. Less than two weeks into the boat trip, they found themselves unceremoniously dumped into the ocean thanks to a passing whale.

At around 1:30 pm, the friends were cooking pizzas in the onboard oven when they suddenly heard a deafening bang. Before they could react, the right side of the boat was launched into the air.

“The second pizza had just come out of the oven, and I was dipping a slice into some ranch dressing,” Rodriguez told the Washington Post. “The back half of the boat lifted violently upward and to starboard.”

Rightfully fearing the worst, the group gathered the essentials, ensuring to bring food and water, and departed the sailboat in a life raft and dinghy. Fifteen minutes later, they watched as the sea slowly swallowed Raindancer.

They then spotted what appeared to be a large Bryde’s whale, the animal gushing blood from the impact of the boat. “It was just, like, such a surreal moment,” Alana Litz, a passenger aboard Raindancer, told Today. “And even when the boat was going down, I felt like it was just a scene out of a movie.”

Sailors Rescued by Another Boat After Whale Capsized Raindancer

Thankfully, the group had both a radio and an Iridium Go satellite WiFi hotspot and phone aboard the boat, the latter of which they brought onto the lifeboats after losing Raindancer to the whale. This allowed them to contact officials in Peru, who then alerted the US Coast Guard in California.

Additionally, the friends weren’t stranded in the sea without hope of help. Rodriguez’s friend, Tommy Joyce, was sailing the same route about 180 miles behind Raindancer. “We hit a whale and the ship went down,” he explained to Joyce in a frantic text message. “Tell as many boats as you can. Battery is dangerously low.”

Joyce responded without worry, assuring his friends that there were “a bunch of boats coming” behind them and they would see each other soon. If Joyce didn’t arrive first, one of the other two dozen boats that happened to be on the water in a yachting rally called World ARC would happily assist the stranded sailors.

After 10 hours adrift at sea in the tiny lifeboats, rescuers finally arrived. A 45-foot catamaran called The Rolling Stones arrived, pulling the friends aboard.

“They were curious what kind of emotional state we were in,” Rodriguez explained. “We were curious who they were. I yelled out ‘howdy’ to break the ice. All of a sudden us four were sitting in this new boat with four strangers.”

Despite losing his boat to a whale and spending 10 hours in a lifeboat at sea, Rodriguez says he was never afraid for his life. “There was never really much fear that we were in danger,” he said. “Everything was in control as much as it could be for a boat sinking.”