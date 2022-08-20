Fuel Tanker Rolls Over on Yellowstone National Park Highway Causing Massive Spill

At Yellowstone National Park things got a little messy. A fuel tanker rolled over and caused a huge spill in the area. Highway 191 is pretty much the main road going into Yellowstone. With the spill, parks officials will be attempting to do what they can. Those coming to the park from the west are the most likely to face issues.

When it was all said and done, there were 4,800 gallons of fuel spilled. It was unleaded gasoline. Grayling Creek is nearby the spill. Officials don’t know yet if there was any fuel spilled into the creek. The park announced that the southbound portion of Highway 191 was going to be blocked.

Even with the blockage, traffic will be able to move in and out of the area. If you are in the area, expect delays though. Traffic control measures will be in place and there will be an effort to get everything cleaned up in a timely manner.

So, the good news is that there were no injuries. However, no one wants to see a fuel spill in a national park. With all of the delicate wildlife at Yellowstone National Park, there is an abundance of worry when an issue like this pops up.

As an investigation remains underway, there are some that the park stopped to thank. That included the Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS as well as the cleanup crews and of course, the national park staff. The park has been through a lot of issues in recent days and this is just another headache.

If all goes well, the folks at Yellowstone National Park will have this cleaned up and have things back to normal soon. Besides, the park has other concerning issues to handle.

So, in case things weren’t already busy enough with floods and spills and things of that nature, Yellowstone is dealing with a much more serious situation. A severed foot, still in a shoe, was found floating in the Abyss Pool at the park. This is an area that is often viewed by tourists as it is part of the West Thumb Geyser Basin.

“On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, an employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park. An investigation is underway,” the park shared in a statement.

With that said, the area was reopened after being temporarily closed. Abyss Pool is 53 feet deep and reaches temperatures of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot springs are a big draw for the park.