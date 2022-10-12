Gabby Petito’s Brother Posts Heartbreaking Pics From Where She Was Found Dead in Grand Teton National Park

Gabby Petito’s brother recently revealed he traveled to the location where his late sister was discovered. Her brother, TJ Schmidt, shared a string of pics to his Instagram page after visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“This post is a tough one for me but visiting where my sister was taken from us was enlightening in many ways as painful as it was,” he wrote. “But the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”

In the images, viewers can see purple flowers and pictures of Petito that people have left in her memorial. Her brother also shares snaps of the gorgeous landscape in the background. In addition, one photo showed a nearby buffalo grazing in a field.

Schmidt’s post also shared the series of pics during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which has been marked every October since 1989.

Authorities located the 22-year-old’s body over a year ago, in September 2021. The grim discovery came weeks after she was last seen during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. After coroners performed an exam, they determined she died from strangulation.

One month later, in October, officials found Laundrie’s partial skeletal remains in a Florida nature reserve before medical examiners announced he died from a self-sustained gunshot wound to the head.

During FBI officials’ investigation, they discovered one of his journals containing a disturbing note: “I ended her life. He added: “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made.”

According to Laundrie, before Petito died, she was dealing with an unknown injury and would “wake in pain.”

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” he continued.

Gabby Petito’s family participates in event for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

He detailed an incident in the notebook that allegedly occurred towards the end of her life. “I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name,” Laundrie wrote in the notebook.

In addition, Petito’s parents, family members, and other members of the Gabby Petito Foundation participated in a march for domestic violence victims. Over the weekend, her father, Joseph, also donned a pair of red stilettos for the event dubbed “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.”

1/2Gabby Petito Foundation was proud to join the SafeSpace event Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for #DomesticViolence @safespace

Thank you to all that helped support this amazing event! #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth#TogetherWeCan#breakthesilence pic.twitter.com/ubqZR65Wg5 — Nichole Schmidt (@Nikischmidt927) October 8, 2022

Gabby Petito’s mom, Nichole, also shared pictures from the event on her Twitter account. “Gabby Petito Foundation was proud to join the SafeSpace event Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for #DomesticViolence @safespace. Thank you to all that helped support this amazing event! #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth #TogetherWeCan #breakthesilence,” she tweeted along with the photos.