Game Wardens Locate Seven Deer Slain in Kansas Fields, Launch Search for Suspect

Game wardens in Hanover, Kansas, are looking for whoever’s responsible for slaying and leaving seven deer in a field.

According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, on Jan. 4, a property owner in Washington Co. reported that someone had shot at least five whitetail deer with a small caliber rifle and were left to rot in their fields.

After the Game Wardens launched an investigation, they found two more deer that had been shot and left in the fields. According to Wardens, someone killed the deer just outside the town of Hanover. In addition, there was one deer that someone had left less than 250 yards from two people’s residences.

At this time, Game Wardens believe the animals were slaughtered on either Jan. 2 or 3.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s help in the case. If anyone has information, they urge people to report it to Lieutenant Alexander at 785-230-7148.

Meanwhile, officials located hundreds of whitetail deer carcasses in Arkansas on private land earlier this month. Now, sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas wildlife officials are citing a suspect for illegal dumping.

The grim discovery by the landowner was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Arkansas wildlife officials investigating similar deer dumping incident

Not only does illegal dumping create a foul stench for residents to deal with, but it can also spread chronic waste disease.

In addition, when officials noted that the remains hadn’t been buried properly, and the man accused of dumping the carcasses didn’t have permission to do so.

Later, Dennis Daniel was cited by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer with dumping carcasses, according to commission spokesman Keith Stephens.

Previously, Daniel told a deer processor and taxidermist that he had planned to dump the carcasses and bones legally. Instead, he illegally threw away 350 corpses and their bones.

According to Stephens, the landowner first called the sheriff’s department.

Daniel could pay $1,000 in fines and potentially have to clean up the dead deer and their parts. The decomposing deer appeared to have been dumped sometime after the beginning of the deer season in the fall.

He also warned that dumping deer carcasses can spread CWD.

“Doing this is how chronic waste disease is spread,” Stephens said. “Obviously, there is no way we can test now for it, but it is not a good idea to take deer from other counties to dump.”

In the past, the state has had instances of chronic waste disease but has not had reports that it’s widespread. However, officials continue to watch the ongoing threat.

On Facebook, the Johnson County Sheriff’s office wrote about the incident. “We got tagged today in a private Facebook post after one of our deputies helped solve a case which had perplexed the landowner. Good job Deputy (Jason) Cole!”