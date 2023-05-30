Garter snake’s underwater hunt captured in ‘mind-blowing’ footage

The humble garter snake isn’t exactly known for its fearsome nature, but to small fish, snails, and insects, it might as well be Godzilla. One lucky wildlife photographer and director recently captured the water hunt of one of these little snakes in truly “mind-blowing” footage.

Wildlife photographer Ryan Wilkes traveled to a remote island on the west coast of Canada for a three-day camping trip. During this excursion, he filmed “a few of BC’s fantastic (and underappreciated) reptile and amphibian species,” including the garter snake.

As the days passed, Wilkes noticed that the island’s snake population spent the morning lazing in the tall grass. When the afternoon arrived, however, they ventured to the sea.

Following them, he captured the footage of a lifetime – an up-close look at a garter snake’s underwater hunting method.

The snake begins by swimming out to the underwater kelp bed, its slender body cutting through the rippling water with ease as it carefully keeps its head above the surface to breathe.

Arriving at the kelp bed, the garter snake uses the vomeronasal organ in its mouth to ensure it’s found the correct spot. By flicking its tongue, it picks up on scents and tastes in the air, sensing the tasty fish lurking below.

Finding the perfect location, the garter snake plunges its head beneath the surface, beginning the hunt. Though the snake is a master swimmer, it cannot breathe underwater. As a result, it has precious few moments in which to capture its prey.

This is no problem for the skillful serpent, however, who dives headfirst into the kelp, snatching a small fish with minimal effort and returning to the surface with plenty of time to spare.

Like most of their relatives, garter snakes swallow their prey whole

It was long believed that garter snakes neither constricted nor envenomated their prey. Scientists eventually found, however, that the little snake is, in fact, venomous. That said, its venom is severely limited.

Unlike its more lethal relatives, the garter snake does not possess fangs. Instead, they secrete venom through the Duvernoy’s gland in their mouths, which empties around their upper teeth.

Now, there isn’t much of it, nor is it very strong. A garter snake’s venom, for instance, isn’t nearly potent enough to affect a human. Like many other colubrids, though, it does work to subdue prey.

Without water to breathe, and venom spreading through its body, the fish is already in its final moments. To help the process along, the garter snake thrashes the small fish against the ground, making it easier to swallow.

It’s not shown in the video, but when the fish is fully subdued, the garter snake will swallow it whole.

Nearly all known species of snakes down their prey in a single gulp, as they have no means of chewing or tearing it into smaller pieces. They do, however, have highly flexible jaws, allowing them to swallow animals wider than their own heads with ease.

With the large (relative to the snake) fish bloating its belly, the garter snake will likely return to the tall grass to relax until its meal is fully digested. When hunger strikes again, it will repeat the same stunning process once more.