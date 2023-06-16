Georgia couple finds ‘huge’ black vulture roosting in home

With the kids gone and the house clean, a newly engaged couple in Georgia planned to spend a relaxing weekend at home with their dog, Georgia. The relaxation was quickly derailed, however, when they found a large black vulture had taken up residence in their living room.

After an exhausting afternoon cleaning their Roswell home, Vernalisa Rougeux and her fiance, Jake Totri, took a much-needed break away from the house to grab lunch. With their dog, Georgia, napping peacefully, they left the dog door open so she would be free to venture into the backyard if need be.

Arriving home a mere 15 minutes later, Totri made his way inside only to come sprinting back to the porch seconds later. Seeing his panicked expression, Rougeux initially thought there was an intruder in the house. And, well, she wasn’t entirely wrong, just wrong about the species.

Rather than a human home invader, it was a black vulture calmly exploring their living room.

Hearing a vulture was roaming their home did little to quell her fears, though. “My second thought was that vultures eat dead things,” Rougeux told Fox Weather. “So, I assumed that my dog had died and that the vulture was eating my dog.”

Again, the Georgia resident isn’t completely wrong. Like all vultures, black vultures are opportunistic scavengers that feed on carrion (the decaying flesh of dead animals). The chances of one finding a dead animal 15 minutes after its demise inside a home, however, are virtually nonexistent.

Black vultures hunt with sight, not smell

There are two species of vultures in Georgia: turkey and black. Turkey vultures rely on smell to locate food – a smell that wouldn’t be strong enough after 15 minutes to attract a vulture. It often takes a day or two for a turkey vulture to locate an animal after its death.

A black vulture, such as the one who found its way into the home, would be even less likely to find a deceased animal inside a home.

Without the keen sense of smell of their carrion-eating cousins, black vultures rely on sight to find food. Because of this, they typically hunt in open spaces free of obstructions. They also rely heavily on other animals, following other vultures and scavengers to the decaying food source.

So, with that theory out of the way, how and why did the vulture go inside the home?

The first question is easy to answer: the black vulture came in through the open dog door. The second is more difficult, though it’s likely the bird entered through pure curiosity and couldn’t find its way out again.

Rougeux, however, believes that it was attracted by the sight of a stuffed bear left on the floor near the dog door. Though birds most often enter homes by mistake, they can sometimes enter in search of food, especially if food is left near a window.

Vultures are an impressive bird in more ways than one

Obviously, the couple had no intention of allowing the black vulture to remain in their home. So, arming herself with an umbrella, Rougeux set to work shooing it back through the open door.

Unsurprisingly, the vulture began frantically flying around the house trying to escape. At one point, it even attempted to fly upstairs to escape the frightening human. After flying into a window several times, the black vulture found the door and flew away, landing on a roof nearby.

“This thing was huge,” Rougeux said. “I mean, the video doesn’t do it justice. It was huge.”

How huge? Well, the average black vulture is around 2 feet tall with a wingspan of 5 feet. This impressive size, combined with a vulture’s villainous reputation, makes for one intimidating bird.

Don’t allow their notoriety to mislead you, though. Not only are they less frightening than other large birds (their macabre meal choices mean they have no reason to attack humans or pets), vultures play a vital role in the ecosystem!

Black vultures and other scavengers protect us from harmful substances in the environment by removing dead carcasses. By eating decaying wildlife, they prevent the spread of disease, as the potent acid in their stomachs destroys harmful substances found in carrion.

So while sharing your home with a vulture might not be your idea of an ideal living situation, having one in the area is a good thing!