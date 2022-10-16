georgia-dnr-releases-map-to-help-reduce-deer-collisions

Anyone who lives in an area with a deer population knows well, this time of year can mean some big accidents and collisions. This, of course, comes as millions of these wild animals are running about throughout the country during the regular harvest season. And now Georgia officials are rolling out a map that they hope could help to prevent deer-related collisions over the next few months.

Georgia DNR Officials Say The State Sees Over 50,000 Deer-related Collisions Each Year

According to the Georgia state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials see well over 50,000 deer-related crashes as the prime mating season continues for the wild animals. The population is also running around more than normal as farmers across the US continue into harvest season. This often brings the deer out as they search the harvested areas for wayward pieces that are left of the delicious crops.

According to Georgia state officials, the state has as many as a million deer populating the state. So, the fact that these deer play a big part in accidents and collisions reported this year doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Now, the Georgia DNR says that a new map developed by experts can help drivers avoid these terrifying accidents.

A New “Rut” Map Can Help Drivers Avoid Deer Collisions

Recently, DNR officials released a map called a “rut map” that is designed to help pinpoint deer activity. Right down to specific counties throughout the state.

Those looking to utilize the tool will log onto georgiawildlife.com/rut-map. Here, users can hover over any county and click to get more information. The map then provides peak times the animals are most likely to be running around the driving areas in the selected county.

There’s No “Right” Way To Hit A Deer But Experts Do Have A Few Tips

According to one Georgia body shop expert, there’s no “right” way to hit a deer. However, notes Jeff Standford of Stan’s Body Shop in Jones County Georgia, there are some tips drivers can follow.

“There’s no way to tell someone how to hit a deer,” the autobody expert notes.

“But I tell them, if you can hit them square in the middle, it’s the easiest to fix,” Stanford adds.

“It’s just like deer hunting,” the autobody expert quips. “They come out of nowhere.”

Stanford adds that deer-related accidents and damage are a major part of the business they do this time of year. These add up to about half of the incidents during the October and November months, he says.