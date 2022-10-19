georgia-hiker-dies-after-falling-from-yonah-mountain

The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating Ganguri’s death. However, Capt. Clay Hammond says no foul play is suspected at this time.

First responders were dispatched to the mountain, which lies northeast of Cleveland, around 6 p.m. on October 16. They found Ganguri dead and then were tasked with recovering the body.

“The search lasted about 45 minutes and resulted in first responders locating the body,” says White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett. “After proper investigative measures took place, personnel from multiple agencies carried out extrication efforts.”

Personnel from the White County Fire Department, EMS, EMA, and sheriff’s office all helped recover Ganguri’s body. Helen and Gainesville firefighters provided mutual aid.

Ganguri is at least the fourth person to die on Yonah Mountain in two years.

Back on August 9 of this year, two Army Rangers died on the mountain when a tree fell on top of them during a severe thunderstorm.T

Two years ago, on October 13, 2020, Jennifer Randel died after falling from the mountain’s rock face. The 46-year-old Cartersville woman was hiking with her husband and young son at the time of the fatal incident. Officials ruled the death accidental.

New Hampshire Hiker Rescued After Slipping on Wet Rocks and Moss

On October 15, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was called about an injured hiker around 11:00 a.m. The hiker, located on the South Ridge Trail on Mt. Cardigan in Orange, had fallen. The hiker and his family hiked up the West Ridge Trail and summited Mt. Cardigan earlier that day.

On their descent via the South Ridge Trail, the man slipped on wet rocks and moss. He then fell and injured his lower leg. The hiker, named Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, OH, couldn’t make it down the trail without assistance. Then, his family contacted 911.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team responded. Also, personnel from Canaan, Enfield, Lebanon, Grafton, Rumney, Orford and Hartford Fire Departments assisted with the evacuation. Klohn was helped down a steep section of trail by responders. Then, he was carried the rest of the way. Klohn arrived at the trailhead at 1:41 p.m.

Around this time of year, hikers must take extra precautions because of weather conditions. It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet. Furthermore, obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness. They remind people to pack the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.