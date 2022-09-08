Get a Free Printed Photo of Your Pet for ‘National Preparedness Month’ Via Anheuser-Busch

September is National Preparedness Month, an observance that aims to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. And for the second year, brewing company Anheuser-Busch is hoping to remind families about protecting their furry friends with the “Prepare for Your Pets” campaign.

As part of the 2022 campaign, Anheuser-Busch is creating the opportunity for pet owners to print a physical photo of themselves and their pets to have on hand in the event of a natural disaster or crisis. Oftentimes during a crisis, a phone can be misplaced, damaged, or run out of battery. Of course, having a physical photo on hand can increase the chance of being reunited with your pet.

To encourage pet owners to take this step, Anheuser-Busch has partnered with photo printing service Mpix to cover the cost to get photos directly to people’s homes.

This #NationalPreparednessMonth, we are raising awareness alongside partners @RedCross and @AmericanHumane of the importance of preparedness for all members of the family – including your pets! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/f7ut3YCUni — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) September 1, 2022

Get Your Free Photo

Anheuser-Bush’s newly launched Prepare for Your Pets website was created to serve as a hub for pet owners. It’s a place to access information on how to prepare for a disaster to keep people and their pets safe. Visit the site. Then share a photo of you and your pet via Anheuser-Busch’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (with the proper hashtags). Afterwards, they will send you a voucher to print and ship the photo to your home for free.

“In almost every corner of our country, communities are at risk of natural disasters. This National Preparedness Month, we are leveraging our reach to highlight the importance of preparing for the entire family, including pets who cannot plan for themselves,” said Colleen Lucas, VP community impact at Anheuser-Busch. “Together with our commitment to preparing emergency drinking water throughout the year. We stand ready to support people as they plan for disasters and emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities.”

Additionally, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation will provide a $200,000 donation to American Humane to assist its rescue operations. This will expand the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and rescue efforts during and after natural disasters.

The Anheuser-Busch Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program. This helps ensure the Red Cross can take immediate action for communities in need.