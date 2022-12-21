Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.

According to Njabulo Dlungele, an EMS first responder, the incident occurred around 5 pm. As the wave slammed into the beach, visitors were thrown against a pier, some of whom subsequently drowned. The exact numbers are unclear. The EThekwini Municipality, however, reported that a team of 35 lifeguards and paramedics treated more than 100 people affected by the monster wave.

‼️3 Confirmed Deceased After Mass Drowning – North Beach,Durban. EMS responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries. Unfortunately 3 including a teenager was amongst those who were declared deceased at the scene💔 pic.twitter.com/3FPemwjLCr — Njabulo Dlungele (@njabulodlungele) December 18, 2022

“[Three] confirmed deceased after mass drowning. EMS responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” Dlungele wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately 3 including a teenager were amongst those who were declared deceased at the scene.”

“15 patients sustained minor/moderate injuries & were treated by various EMS before being transported to a nearby hospital,” he continued. ” A major thank you to the great response from EMS who worked tirelessly to stabilize and rescue all the other victims. The beach was closed off.”

South African Government Responds to Durban Beach Tragedy

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government penned a statement responding to the tragic loss of life. “The details of the incidents are still sketchy at this point, however, it is believed that a freak wave put many people into distress while swimming and they tragically drowned,” they wrote on Facebook.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the Premier of the provincial government, “reacted with shock and sadness” at the news. She’s since requested a full investigation into the “terrible tragedy” of the freak wave. Dube-Ncube urged “all authorities and operators manning the beaches and sea areas to ensure adequate and preventive safety measures are in place to avoid any further loss of life.”

“The Premier has also appealed to all visitors and beachgoers to follow all safety advice,” they wrote. “And to be safe around the beach waters. All visitors must swim in areas demarcated and protected by lifeguards and at appropriate times deemed safe for bathing.”

At this time, the death toll remains at three. Some, however, have claimed that the number is much higher. The provincial government assured both locals and visitors that they will continue to release information as it becomes available.