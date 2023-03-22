‘Giant’ Spider Discovered and This Thing is Horrifying

Researchers discovered a rare giant spider living in Queensland, Australia, the “secretive” predator hiding beneath a carefully designed trapdoor made of silk and soil.

As a general rule, spiders are one of the more unsettling members of the animal kingdom. Typically, however, you can see them clearly. The eight-eyed critters lounge mid-air in intricately spun webs, making it easy to avoid crossing paths with them, as long as you’re watching where you walk.

Then there are the spiders that burrow – and if you find the more common web-spinning spiders alarming, these species are true nightmare fuel. Rather than leaving themselves out in the open, they hide underground, patiently awaiting their next meal to wander close enough to snatch.

The newly discovered Euoplos dignitas is one of these shrouded spiders – except that this one is a giant among arachnids. “It’s very big for a trapdoor spider,” arachnid expert Dr. Michael Rix told The Guardian. “The females of this species can get up to five centimeters in body length.”

Like most of its relatives, the giant spider builds burrows rather than webs, though it does use silk to do so. They construct these burrows underground in the soft soil of open woodlands.

While some trapdoor spiders construct open burrows, most build little doors in the ground that open into their dens, hence their hair-raising name. Euoplos dignitas falls into the latter category.

Once their den is complete, they hide deep inside during the day, feasting on unwitting invertebrates. As night falls, however, they become true hunters, lurking just beneath the ground with their doors slightly ajar. When an unlucky insect skitters past, they launch outward, grasping the critter and pulling it down into their dark, damp home, never to emerge.

New Giant Spider Species Could Already Be in Trouble

Now, obviously, the “giant” trapdoor spider has nothing on the Goliath birdeater, a dinner plate-sized tarantula. Or the giant huntsman spider, a creature whose leg span stretches a full blood-chilling foot in length. Five centimeters (two inches), however, is nothing to scoff at.

So, how did scientists go all this time without seeing a giant spider wandering around Australia? Well, first of all, it’s even more reclusive than its fellow trapdoor spiders. Additionally, its natural range is on the small side. So small, in fact, that scientists worry it’s already at risk of going extinct, despite being a new discovery.

“It is a rare, secretive species found in open woodland habitats,” Rix told Newsweek.

“We think they’re probably in a bit of trouble,” he said. “But more work needs to be done to get a better handle on how much.”

According to Rix, the species’ naturally tiny habitat has shrunk even further with land clearing due to human expansion. More research is needed to learn the full extent of the danger. However, the giant spider would likely be classified as endangered.