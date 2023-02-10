Gigantic Great White Shark Tracked Roaming South Carolina Waters

Using the tracker attached to his fin, researchers have followed an 8-foot, 400-pound great white shark named Jekyll as he’s explored the waters of South Carolina, where he’s spent the majority of his time in the last month.

The juvenile great white shark recently pinged near the coast of Myrtle Beach, a seaside town near the northern tip of the state. Jekyll’s tracker alerted researchers to his location at just after 4:00 am Wednesday, but his location wasn’t at all a surprise.

Since being tagged by OCEARCH, an ocean research organization specializing in great whites, back in December 2022, the shark has spent most of his time enjoying the relative warmth of South Carolina’s coastal waters.

Why is Jekyll So Close to the Shore?

While this may seem unsettling, sharks don’t come to surface waters looking for human legs to munch on. The simple truth is that the deep sea is cold! Especially in the winter months. Great white sharks often venture closer to beaches in cold weather in an attempt to find warmer water.

Jekyll’s recent excursion marks his second time in Myrtle Beach. The first was on January 3, when his tracker again pinged close to shore. He has, however, largely stuck to the waters of South Carolina.

Even though the great white shark is uncomfortably close to the popular South Carolina swimming area, it’s highly unlikely he’ll come into contact with any humans, let alone attack them. First of all, even coastal waters are around 60 degrees right now, well below the temperature at which hypothermia becomes a threat.

Second, even during peak swimming season, attacks remain extremely rare. Shark attacks are virtually exclusively the result of mistaken identity, as humans don’t at all fit the flavor profile sharks are looking for.

Simon the Great White Shark Explores the South Carolina Coast as Well

If you’re feeling a little uneasy about Jekyll, you might never step into the ocean again after this. The massive great white shark isn’t the only one roaming the waters of South Carolina. Simon, a juvenile great white like Jekyll but slightly larger, is warming himself in coastal waters as well.

Simon, however, spends most of his time off the coast of Charleston, SC, about 100 miles south of Jekyll. Simon’s tracker pinged just before 5:00 am Wednesday.

Despite their proximity, the two South Carolina great white sharks will never meet up, at least not purposefully. Unlike other shark species, such as hammerheads, great white sharks are a solitary species. They don’t travel together and typically only meet to mate.

The two sharks belong to a population of great whites that travel along the east coasts of the U.S. and Canada. Every year, the population migrates between countries, spending their summers up north and their winters down south.