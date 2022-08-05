Glacier National Park Reveals Identity of Victim in Rising Wolf Mountain

On July 25, a Glacier National Park tourist fell to his death while climbing Rising Wolf Mountain. Now that the park officials have informed next of kin, they have revealed that the victim was 79-year-old Bob Biondi.

According to the park’s previous report, Biondi, a Lutz, Florida native, attempted to ascend an off-trail slope with a group of friends. Unfortunately, Biondi fell down the steep slope, landing just a couple hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain.

Immediately, the fellow hikers rushed to Biondi’s location in Glacier National Park and began yelling for help. They also called 911, and dispatchers transferred the call to park rangers.

“NPS staff mobilized after campers heard shouts for help,” the park detailed. “Two Bear Air diverted from a separate incident and transported the unconscious patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care. The man was declared deceased by ALERT personnel.”

“Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their support and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy,” the release concluded.

Yellowstone Tragically Loses Visitor Less Than Weeks After Glacier National Park

Yesterday, officials near Yellowstone National Park extended their condolences to a visitor who died after lightning struck his tent. The victim was a 22-year-old male who decided to spend the night at the campground of an outdoor school in the Teton Wilderness.

Jackson officials have revealed the victim to be Boston student John “Jack” Murphy.

The deceased camper shared the campground with 11 students and three camp leaders from the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). The vigorous and highly-acclaimed school focuses heavily on hard outdoor survival skills as well as soft leadership skills. Oddly enough, the area was experiencing severe storms as the group ran through different techniques. Ultimately, the lightning strike caused Murphy to suffer a fatal cardiac arrest.

Following the accident, NOLS expressed its sorrow for the loss of its eager student.

“This is a very sad day for NOLS, our students and our families,” NOLS President Terri Watson said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our student who passed away on this course and are focused on supporting their family through its difficult process.”

Likewise, Murphy’s family is reeling from the young Outsider’s death.

“Jack loved the outdoors and found peace in the physical exertion it takes to climb to a remote place like Enos Lake, so far from the city home he grew up in,” the family wrote in a statement to Jackson Hole News and Guide. “We know in his last moments he was with others who shared his passion for the wilderness and helping others. And he was doing what he loved best — being outdoors, in awe of the beauty of nature.”