Gnarly Horns on North Dakota Bison Tell Incredible Story: PHOTOS

A bison’s horns tell a lot about their age and the life they’ve had. This particular North Dakota cow had the most unique set around.

I’ve spent a lot of time with bison in the wild. But an elder Theodore Roosevelt National Park female stood out from not only her South Unit herd, but from all others I’ve laid eyes on. Just look at those horns!

Her name became “Curly” as I tracked her herd over a couple of days last week. Alongside the battle scar on her cheek, Curly’s horns added to an obvious, natural charisma. So, too, did the respect of her herd. Even the enormous, far younger bull who’s taken an intense liking to her moved aside when she was ready to stroll. And it is likely this respect that’s allowed her to keep such a grizzled, gnarly horn all these years.

Typically, North American bison horns grow at a straight 45 degree angle in youth, then turn to point upward at maturity, then begin to curl with age. The base of a bull’s horns will expand greatly in size with age, too. A cow’s, however, will remain the same width at the base. Instead, growth comes at the tip, forming a distinct curl with age.

Curly’s right horn is an impressive example of this. It is a prominent, almost ram-like appendage that has survived an eventful life, to be sure. In turn, her left horn is the perfect example of the typical scenario for elder cow horns. The majority end up broken, shed, and blunted by time, conflict, or both.

How a Bison’s Horns Grow

American bison (Bison bison) have been the subject of in-depth study for well over a century, so we know a lot about their horn growth in the 21st century. Some of the research still used today originates from the 1800s, and one of the earliest findings in our North American species was the distinct, powerful growth of a bison’s horns from the inside base-out.

Unlike antlers, which are shed yearly then regrown, horns do not shed. Instead, they continually grow throughout an animal’s life. There are a handful of notable exceptions to this (as there always are in nature) like our pronghorn of the west. But the takeaway is that if a bison loses a horn, it is not going to sprout a new one the following year.

After loss, the animal is left with a broken horn that will take on a blunted, then shredded appearance over time. We can see this in Curly’s left horn, which looks to have severed at least a year ago, as it has had time to reform a tip which is noticeably smoother and “greener” than the grizzled base.

Her right horn, meanwhile, retains that striking curve of an elder bison cow. This shape is not unusual for the species, but retaining one for a length of time is. As a result, spotting one intact in the wild makes for exciting viewing.

Determining Age from Horns

As W. A. Fuller describes in the Journal of Wildlife Management (Vol. 23, No. 3 July, 1959 pp.342-344), the horns of female bison are, historically, less studied. But Fuller’s insight describes every facet of how Curly ended up with such unique horns.

“By the third winter, the inward curve has been attained,” he writes. “Second, there is a pronounced posterior deflection of the tips, so that the mature horn curves inward and backward.”

During this stage, “there is no continued enlargement of the basal diameter” as there is in males, or bulls. While horns are not a reliable way to determine sex in young bison, older bulls will have that wide, impressive base that expands with time.

Then, “after the full curvature has been attained in early maturity, the basal part of the horn grows straight away from the head, thus carrying the curved portion farther laterally with each succeeding year” in cows, Fuller continues. This creates the distinct, ram-like length and curvature we see in Curly’s right horn.

Finally, “there is quite commonly a fracture of the entire horn 5 or 6 [inches’ from the base, which results in loss of the entire curved portion and retention of a mere stub about as long as the bony core.”

This is the “result of the form of development described above,” Fuller notes. And it is exactly what we see in Curly’s left horn. I would estimate her age at at least 10 years, if not more.

The Bison of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Bison live to be anywhere from 10 to 20-years-old in the wild. In protected environments like North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park (THRO), where there are little surviving natural predators and virtually none for adult bison, 20 is an attainable goal.

Winter proves a deadly obstacle for the species in most ecosystems, too, but not so much in THRO. Here, bison have the option of escaping dense snow pack in the Badlands’ highlands and plateaus. Despite their immense size (1,000 to 2,000 pounds), they are adept climbers of this rugged landscape. And although scarce this time of year, forage is still available at these higher elevations.

This is where I met Curly and her herd mid-March of this year in the South Unit. Unlike their cousins of Yellowstone National Park, THRO’s unique landscape allows for a respite from the dense, miles-long snow fields that form in winter and claim hundreds (sometimes thousands) of bison each year in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Despite North Dakota’s hard and unpredictable winters, the South Unit Visitor Center stays open year-round. So when roads are able to be cleared, an off-season excursion to the state’s premiere park provides some of the best bison viewing in America.