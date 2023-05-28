WILD / LIFE: The Goliath birdeater is the world’s largest spider

From the poison dart frog to the black caiman to the green anaconda, the rainforest is filled with all manner of incredible yet deadly creatures. None, however, are quite as frightful as the Goliath birdeater, the world’s largest spider.

Deep in the South American rainforest, tucked away in cozy silk-lined burrows or hidden under rocks and thick tree roots, lies the Goliath birdeater.

Also known as the king of spiders, the Goliath is a massive tarantula whose body alone measures nearly 5 inches and whose total leg span stretches close to a foot.

Photo by Jasius via Getty Images

Despite its name, the Goliath birdeater rarely eats birds (though it absolutely can and does). The “birdeater” portion of its name came from an early 18th-century engraving depicting the spider eating a hummingbird. Rather than birds, its primary diet consists of insects, frogs, and rodents.

Like other tarantulas, the Goliath’s anatomy consists of eight legs, an abdomen, and a carapace protecting the body and housing the eyes.

It also has chelicerae and pedipalps near the mouth, both of which aid in feeding. The chelicerae contain the spider’s fangs and venom, while it uses its pedipalps as feelers and claws.

The Goliath birdeater is an expert stealth hunter

Many species of spiders build webs on which they rely to ensnare prey, the unlucky insects becoming trapped in the sticky silk. Goliath birdeaters have no such strategy.

Instead of building webs or even hiding in burrows, the enormous spider hunts out in the open. The tarantula’s varying shades of russet brown to black allow it to blend in perfectly with the forest floor.

Unwitting insects, frogs, snakes, rodents, and even birds will walk, hop, or crawl right up to the patiently waiting predator without even knowing it’s there. Then, using a high-speed strike, the Goliath ambushes its prey.

The Goliath birdeater’s primary weapons – its lethal fangs – are folded under its body. To use them, it rears back before striking downward, impaling prey with 1.5-inch fangs roughly the same length as a lion’s claws.

The Spider King’s method of eating will ruin your appetite

Once in the spider’s clutches, there’s no hope of escape for the Goliath’s victim. The second the fangs make contact, neurotoxic venom begins coursing through the veins of the prey animal.

Within moments, the Goliath’s prey is dead, allowing the tarantula to drag it back to its burrow without difficulty. From there, it begins the digesting process.

Now, unlike other predators, the Goliath birdeater has no teeth or claws with which to tear apart its meals. Instead, it regurgitates digestive juices into the wounds left by its fangs, liquefying the animal’s insides before sucking it dry.

Luckily for us, the Goliath’s venom does little to nothing to humans. The wounds caused by the spider’s 1.5-inch fangs will hurt, of course. Aside from that, however, it’s much the same as receiving a bee or wasp sting.

That said, the Goliath birdeater typically reserves its bite for its prey, using it as a means of protection only as a last resort.

The Goliath birdeater’s secondary weapon: its leg hairs

Unfortunately for the Goliath birdeater, its relatively giant eyes do nothing to aid its eyesight. On the contrary, its vision is rather poor. Their modified leg hairs, however, make their lack of 20/20 vision largely irrelevant.

In addition to alerting them of approaching prey, the Goliath’s leg hairs also work to warn them of potential danger, thanks to their extreme sensitivity to vibrations in the surrounding air and ground.

To make these hairs even more useful, they’re tipped with stinging barbs, which make warding off predators a breeze. By rubbing its legs together, the Goliath’s hairs are launched into the air. As they float down, they make contact with a predator’s eyes and skin, the irritation sending it fleeing in search of easier prey.

These barbed hairs have a similar effect on humans. Though not able to cover as much of our bodies as they would a coati’s, they would still cause enough skin irritation to make us second-guess stepping forward.

As with any species of wildlife, it’s best to give the Goliath birdeater its space. You know, the next time you’re wandering the rainforest.