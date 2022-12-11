google-reveals-the-top-searched-scenic-places-in-the-us-see-the-full-list

As we celebrate the holiday season—and the end of another busy year—Outsiders everywhere are reflecting on warmer days spent hiking, fishing, hunting, and more. Hopefully, some of those were spent in some of the United States’ most iconic and beautiful locations. While we prepare to wrap up 2022, Google has revealed the top-searched scenic spots in the U.S. for the year. And the full list, available for you below, consists of some of our favorite locations in the nation.

Popular Urban Centers:

CBS News reports that at the top of Google’s list is an urban scenic spot known as Dumbo. Otherwise known as the Manhattan Bridge View in Brooklyn, New York, it’s one of the state’s most popular destinations. The Manhattan Bridge Viewpoint in particular is popular as the bridge architecture serves to frame the iconic Empire State Building. Photos show the Empire State Building situated perfectly in between the columns of the Manhattan Bridge.

In second place on Google’s list comes the Golden Gate View Point in Mill Valley, California. This viewpoint sees more than 10 million visitors annually. The popular California destination is followed by the Bellagio Fountain in iconic Las Vegas.

Other popular urban picks include the Beverly Hills sign in Beverly Hills, California and Statue of Liberty View Point in New York City. Beverly Hills takes 9th place while the Statue of Liberty View Point takes 4th.

Outsider Picks From Google’s List of Top-Searched Scenic Spots

Not to knock the beauty of the country’s most scenic urban spots, but farther down Google’s list of top-searched locations are more popular Outsider picks. For those seeking the thrill of the wild, popular scenic destinations were in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and North Carolina, among others.

At the bottom of Google’s Top 10 list of most-searched spots, though near and dear to our hearts, is Glacier Point in Yosemite Valley, California.

Per the news outlet, Glacier Point sits at an elevation of more than 7,000 feet. The outlook is accessible on foot, by car, or by bus. The outlet reports Glacier Point also puts visitors approximately 3,200 feet above Half Dome Village.

Taking eighth on Google’s list is a spot in the northeast known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. The original Grand Canyon offers stunning views of red rock cliffs forming a maze covering more than a million acres of land. Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania offers a drastically different view.

Also known as the Pine Creek Gorge, this Grand Canyon spans 47 miles of North Central Pennsylvania. On either side of the gorge is a vast network of woodlands that make up Tioga State Forest, a park that offers a variety of recreational activities like hunting, fishing, stargazing, and more.

Google’s list of top-searched scenic spots takes us a little farther south the higher up the list we go. In 6th and 7th place are the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City, North Carolina, and Gatlinburg Skybridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee respectively.

Last but not least, and smack in the middle of Google’s list is Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona. Horseshoe Bend, a 270-degree curve in the Colorado River, has quickly become one of the most-visited parts of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.