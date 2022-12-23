goose-hunter-becomes-trapped-on-frozen-lake-while-trying-to-retrieve-decoys

While trying to collect his decoys on Milford Lake in Kansas, a goose hunter became stranded on the frozen water and was in need of a rescue.

On December 2, Kansas goose hunter Justin Howe took his boat and his decoys out on Milford Lake, but the day ended with much more excitement than he intended. Following a morning hunt, Howe went to collect his decoys, but with both water and air temperatures dangerously low, Howe’s jon boat became stuck and the motor suddenly died.

Howe explained that his boat floated away from his initial spot and eventually “became stuck against the ice before becoming frozen in place.”

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Unit responded to Howe’s distress call and headed out to the Lake near Auld Road. But the hard work was just beginning. Team members had to chip away at the ice at the boat ramp in order for them to reach the goose hunter at all. They were finally able to launch by 11:09 a.m., nearly an hour after deputies first located Howe’s position. Even on the water, though, the team encountered problems of their own.

“The Marine unit’s large watercraft began experiencing mechanical issues of its own and the engine went into limp mode. Just as the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was faced with a decision to return to the boat ramp and seek out an alternative rescue plan, they were able to clear the dense fog and observe Mr. Howe and his jon boat approximately 100 yards away from their location,” the sheriff’s office explained.

Responding Crews Have to Get Creative With Their Rescue of Goose Hunter

At first, the Marine Unit tried to tow the goose hunter and his boat, but this effort proved futile with their own boat in “limp mode.” Thankfully, though, they had a Plan B.

“The Marine unit had to break the ice around the jon boat in order to get close enough for Mr. Howe to board the Geary County Sheriff’s Office boat,” the report stated. “Once Mr. Howe boarded the boat the Marine Unit made their way back to the City of Milford boat ramp.”

By 11:55 a.m., the Marine unit and the goose hunter were back at the boat ramp. A crew of EMT’s were there to receive them and assess them for any cold-weather injuries they may have sustained on the water. With no medical issues in sight, all parties were free to go.

Still, the incident was a stern reminder that all outdoorsmen and women need to consider the dangers and consequences of winter recreation.

“The Geary County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind people to exercise extreme caution when experiencing any of the many Great Outdoors activities our community has to offer,” the report shared.