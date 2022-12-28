Goose Rescued in Indiana After Getting Frozen to Wet Sand on Lake Michigan Shore

On Monday, a goose in Indiana Dunes State Park became frozen on the wet sand on the shore. Naturally, locals chipped in to try to help the stuck animal, but when their efforts failed, they called in the pros.

Folks found the goose motionless near the edge of Lake Michigan. Even the waterfowl’s feathers seemed to be iceblocks on the ground, leaving it with no chance of escaping on its own. Thankfully, Porter Volunteer Firefighters, Inc. was soon on the scene with the proper equipment to melt the ice away. Previously, folks had surrounded the goose with salt pellets. The volunteer fire crew then poured warmer water around the goose until it finally loosened from its spot.

Following the intense rescue of the bird, there was a considerably large hole left in the ice, demonstrating just how long (and how stuck) it had been there.

According to bystanders, prior to when the fire crew showed up, a few good samaritans grabbed blankets from their cars to try to provide the goose with a bit of warmth.

Once the bird was free from the ice, experts transported it to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment.

Goose Has One Indiana Local in Particular to Thank for Her Help

Among the responding locals who gathered at the goose’s side was Gretchen Worley who poured the salt pellets and provided the blankets.

According to Worley’s account, she encircled herself around the bird to provide a bit of extra heat to allow “the salt to better work.” She also added three blankets on top, and in response, the exhausted bird laid its head on her leg.

Eventually, Worley had to rewarm herself before she, too, required extra assistance. She admitted she wasn’t sure exactly how long she stayed with the goose, but it was likely hours. She reported that she was “shivering uncontrollably” when the local DNR officer arrived, and, sadly with the goose making little progress, she began to lose hope. However, when she later returned to the scene, the salt finally began to melt the ice and the fire crew was there to help with the rest.

“We together bundled it in my blankets and put it in my carrier,” she shared in a Facebook post, adding “my truck is equipped with a regular plug in and I had a heating pad already warm I placed over the goose.”

Worley stated that she was the one who drove the goose to the vet clinic. She kept her heating pad on him while the two waited for examination.

Thanks to her diligence and selflessness, the bird was free from its life-threatening situation and is currently receiving the care it needs.