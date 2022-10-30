government-officials-reveal-the-truth-behind-the-majority-of-ufo-sightings

U.S. officials claim that most of the UFO sightings recently reported can be explained away as trash or foreign spying drones.

Last year, an intelligence report revealed that the Pentagon had reviewed more than 140 cases of aerial phenomena since 2004. And it was not able to identify the majority of the crafts involved, according to The New York Times. And for the first time in over 50 years, congress was briefed on the issue.

With the military showing interest in possible alien encounters, the public has jumped to many theories. But on Friday, officials told the Times that people have no reason to be excited.

On Monday (Oct. 31), the Pentagon will hand Congress a classified update on last year’s report that reviewed 144 incidents made mostly by US military members.

Though officials had very few answers in 2021, they claim that they’ve since made major headway. And while the public won’t be privy to the document, a spokesperson promised the publication that nearly all the UFOs were either airborne trash or weather balloons. Or they were part of foreign surveillance operations.

The Pentagon is also formally admitting that many of the UFOs are Chinese spy drones. And they carried ordinary technology. Officials also linked some of them to Beijing’s effort to learn how the US trains its fighter pilots.

Due to national security issues, most of the information surrounding the crafts will remain classified because the military doesn’t want foreign countries to know which operations were foiled.

The Pentagon Will Share UFO Findings That Don’t Jeopardize National Security

Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough told the publication that the Pentagon has an “obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods.” But it will continue to reveal what it can.

“We are collecting as much data as we can, following the data where it leads. And [we] will share our findings whenever possible,” she said.

There is no news on how much of the report will be declassified. But Gough added that some of the older reports will remain unexplained. She said that is because there is not enough data available to make conclusions.

“In many cases, observed phenomena are classified as ‘unidentified’ simply because sensors were not able to collect enough information to make a positive attribution,” Gough continued. Those sensors are namely cameras, radar, and other devices that collect information.

“We are working to mitigate these shortfalls for the future and to ensure we have sufficient data for our analysis,” she added.