Grand Canyon National Park Officials Announce Major Changes Amid Water Shortages: Report

Visits to Grand Canyon National Park will be a different experience amid water restrictions. Find out everything you need to know here.

This month, a main pipeline feeding Grand Canyon National Park (GRCA), the Transcanyon Waterline, burst some 3,500 feet below the North Rim. As a result, the South Rim of the park is phasing into greater water restrictions and conservation measures.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain in current water conservation status. But until park staff repair the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, the park will remain in “conservation mode,” GRCA cites.

When visiting the national park, expect water spigots, drinking fountains, and camper water services to be off and dry.

Under additional water restrictions, the following operational changes will be in effect in Grand Canyon National Park:

Camper Services operated by Delaware North will be closed

Water spigots in Mather Campground and at Desert View Campground will be turned off

Visitors and residents may experience additional water conservation measures while visiting the park

In addition to these changes, “all existing conservation measures remain in place for both the North and South rims,” the park adds.

“Under existing water restrictions, park staff and partners have been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only, adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms, and practicing basic water conservation measures at home and work,” their media release cites.

Visitors can also help by conserving water while in the park. If you’re showering at a park facility, be sure to limit showers to five minutes or less. Turn faucets off while brushing your teeth, shaving, or doing anything other than washing your hands.

If washing laundry at Grand Canyon National Park facilities, be sure to wash a full load – and sparingly. Please report any leaks to park offices, as well.

When visiting the backcountry, it’s also imperative to carry water into your excursion with you. Bringing a personal water filtration system will also greatly help the park conserve water.

All Xanterra (the company offering park concessions and lodging) services and overnight lodging are closed at Phantom Ranch until further notice.

Whether it’s a Short Visit, Hiking, or Camping, Always Bring Plenty of Water to GRCA

While summer temperatures in the South Rim (7000 feet (2135 m)) are relatively pleasant with high temperatures generally in the 80s (27-32°C), some areas of the park can reach 100 or higher. It’s imperative to always stay hydrated in warm summer weather.

The majority of Grand Canyon National Park excursions take place without shade, too, which can increase dehydration. With the park in water conservation mode, be sure to bring at least 1 liter of water per person for a typical day in the park.

For the most updated information on water availability in the inner canyon, visit the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates page here. For information on Phantom Ranch operations, please visit Xanterra’s website here.