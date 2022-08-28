Grand Canyon National Park Rangers Recover Man’s Body Near Bright Angel Point

On Friday, August 26, Grand Canyon National Park rangers received a distress call at the communications center regarding a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail.

Once at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, emergency personnel found that the 44-year-old male had died from the near 200-foot fall from the rim. According to the park’s official release, the man was off-trail when he accidentally fell off of the edge.

According to AllTrails, Bright Angel Point Trail is a fairly easy 1-mile out-and-back trail with minimal elevation gain. It’s often a popular choice for Grand Canyon National Park visitors looking for expansive views of the North Rim without too difficult of a trek. Unfortunately, though, when traveling off-trail, the terrain is often unpredictable and unreliable.

“There are steep drop-offs so use caution near the edges,” the description read on the hiker website.

On Instagram, the national park posted a photo that demonstrated just how challenging the recovery mission was. At least five rescue personnel were at the scene and appeared to be setting up a pulley system to lift the body out of the precarious location.

Currently, National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the man’s death. There is no information yet about an autopsy for the hiker. Grand Canyon National Park made no mention of foul play in its release.

Grand Canyon National Park Reminds Visitors to Travel Safely Across Trails

Along with the notice of the unnamed man’s death, Grand Canyon National Park also included crucial tips for safely exploring the red rock wonder.

Here’s how to stay safe in the park:

Hike only on established trails and keep at least six feet (a body’s length) from the rim at all times.

Do not climb over any barriers or railings or barriers.

Keep a close eye on your group and try to stick together. Make sure everyone has firm footing before continuing on whichever trail you choose.

Pay attention to the path ahead of you and watch for any hazards, like tree roots and loose rocks, especially near edges and cliffs. Do not back up without looking behind you first.

Jumping, running and any other stunts are all quick ways to find yourself in a dangerous situation. Travel at an appropriate pace and be sure you have plenty of time to complete the trek.

Also important is to know as much as you can before embarking on a new trail or even a new national park. Sites like AllTrails are a great resource because they point out any tricky spots or characteristics to be aware of as you travel through our country’s wildest lands.