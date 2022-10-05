Grand Canyon’s North Rim to Begin Closures as National Park Transitions to ‘Day-Use Operations’: What to Know

On Sunday, October 16, Grand Canyon National Park will transition to day-use operations and close campgrounds, services, and more.

Specifically, the national park’s media release states that the Grand Canyon Lodge and North Rim campground will close on Oct. 16, and “limited services will be available to visitors” alongside. The rest of the North Rim will enter day-use, and only be available to the public during daylight hours.

“Visitors exploring the North Rim on, or after, October 16, should be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day,” the park says.

Then, on October 18-19, the Cape Royal Road leading to Cape Royal and Point Imperial will also close to the public. This closure, however, is due to annual road maintenance and not day-use regulations.

Additionally, the entrance gate on State Route 67 (which provides vehicle access to the Grand Canyon’s North Rim) will close at 5 p.m. on November 30, 2022, “or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date,” the park states.

Visiting Grand Canyon National Park after Oct. 16? Heed the Following Changes, As Well:

After October 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center at the North Rim Administration Building

The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on November 1, 2022

Restrooms will be available at these sites year-round: North Rim Administration Building North Kaibab Trailhead North Rim Hiker-Biker Campsite Additional restrooms will be available as weather, conditions and staffing permit

The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will remain available Credit and debit cards only



The entrance to the North Rim is located 30 miles south of Jacob Lake, AZ on Highway 67. Jacob Lake is within Northern Arizona along Highway 89A, not far from the Utah border. The Grand Canyon, however, lies entirely within the state of Arizona, as does the national park.

And remember, all visitors traveling to the Grand Canyon’s North Rim between now and November 30 should be prepared for winter driving conditions. State Route 67 and roads throughout the park are subject to dangerous winter conditions. Snow, ice and rain are common for the national park and surrounding area during this time of year.

If you require services that Grand Canyon National Park is closing, there are nearby, year-round lodging, food services and fuel located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. In addition, lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, AZ and Kanab, UT.

Please visit the park website here for more information on travel planning to the North Rim. If you need to check road conditions, call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).

Stay safe out there, Outsiders, and be sure to abide by all Grand Canyon National Park closures, rules, and regulations.