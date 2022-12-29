grand-canyon-tour-helicopter-rough-landing-leaves-seven-injured

Seven people were injured in Nevada when a Grand Canyon tour helicopter made an extra hard landing recently. Among those injured after the hard landing after the aircraft left the popular national park is the tour helicopter’s pilot. According to reports, the concerns began shortly before the Grand Canyon Tour helicopter approached the landing area at the Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada.

According to the officials responding to the calls made after the helicopter made the rough landing, the aircraft was returning from a routine trip. Upon working the landing after returning from the air tour of the park, the pilot made an extra hard landing in the Las Vegas metro area.

Multiple Injuries Reported After Grand Canyon Tour Helicopter’s Crash Landing, However, None Are Life-Threatening

Six passengers on the helicopter sustained injuries in the hard landing. The pilot also suffered injuries as a result of the landing issues. According to Boulder City police, four of the passengers were taken to two nearby hospitals for treatment. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

According to reports, the helicopter that was involved in the hard landing earlier this week was identified as an Airbus Helicopter EC130 T2. Air-traffic database information is now available via FlightAware, officials note. According to FlightAware, this aircraft belongs to the Las Vegas-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter air tours.

Utah Search And Rescue Crews Face Challenges While Responding To Helicopter Crash

A Utah helicopter crash prompted rescuers to employ some unusual rescue maneuvers recently. This comes after a helicopter crash landed in the La Sal Mountains. The helicopter was carrying a group of passengers working on a wildlife project when the aircraft crash-landed on the mountain. The responding officials then had to maneuver a steep peak to rescue those involved in the crash.

A statement from the Division of Wildlife Resources in Utah, the helicopter wildlife service crews are “highly trained” in flights such as this one. However, that doesn’t mean accidents aren’t going to happen. Especially when maneuvering the aircraft around mountainous areas.

“It was a really steep snowfield kind of leading up to the aircraft,” explains Luke Bowman of the crash. Bowman is one of the rescue pilots called to the scene. Bowman adds that the location of the crashed helicopter meant that rescuers faced plenty of challenges. Not only did rescuers have to scale mountainous terrain, but they also had to go above dangerous cliffs. These cliffs sit at least a few thousand feet in the air, Bowman notes.

“They were very fortunate that the helicopter kind of stayed where it was,” the rescue pilot continues of the aircraft and its passengers. “They could have slid a lot longer or tumbled a lot farther.”