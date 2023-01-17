Grand Ole Opry To Host Conservation Aid Concert With NWTF

Any night that the Grand Ole Opry is open and country music‘s biggest names are taking the stage, it’s worth checking out. Although one upcoming show, in particular, is a little different than the others. On Wednesday, February 15th, the Grand Ole Opry will be hosting a special Conservation Aid Concert in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). The event is sponsored by Mossy Oak. Proceeds from the concert will go toward the conservation of America’s wild places and wild things. Tickets are on sale now through the Grand Ole Opry’s website.

The lineup of country artists playing the show is one you don’t want to miss. More artists will be announced soon, but the schedule already includes Kip Moore, Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts, LOCASH, Dillon Carmichael, Drew Baldridge, Kasey Tyndall, and Cole Chaney.

NWTF Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Convention In Nashville

This year is the 50th Anniversary of The National Wild Turkey Federation. They’re America’s leading wild turkey conservation and hunting organization. The celebration at this year’s NWTF Convention is going to be a big one. The show will run from February 15-19th at the Opryland Resort and Convention Center. More than 55,000 people are forecast to attend the event this year. The convention includes exhibits and displays from the leading brands in the outdoor industry, educational seminars, and entertainment. The competitive turkey calling competition will award more than $25,000 to winners this year as well.

NWTF’s Gobblers-N-Guitars Video Series Mixes Music And Hunting

The National Wild Turkey Federation has a long history of mixing music with the great outdoors. Their Gobblers-N-Guitars series puts the spotlight on singers and songwriters through high-quality videos. The features include footage of awesome hunting adventures and time spent hanging out at hunting camp with guitars, good music, and great vibes.

You can watch the videos for free on NWTF’s YouTube Channel. Episodes include hunts and music from Heath Sanders, Justin Adams, Brad Clawson, Jenna LaMaster, Whitney Duncan, and Jordan Rowe. NWTF also teamed up with Muscadine Bloodline to make this epic video about their snow-covered turkey hunt in Wyoming.

Country Outdoors Hosting Pub Crawl & Live Music During NWTF Convention

Live music is a major part of the NWTF Convention. The Conservation Aid Concert isn’t the only opportunity to catch a great live country music show. The NWTF Pub Crawl hosted by the TV Show Country Outdoors and camo equipment maker Nomad will also be rolling on this year. The lineup of musicians for the event is absolutely stacked this year. The list of performers includes Larry Fleet, Michael Ray, Clare Dunn, Tim Montana, Craig Campbell, Ray Fulcher, Dylan Marlow, Chapel Hart, Styles Haury, King Calaway, Ella Langley, Olivia Faye, Michael Warren, Clayton, Anderson, Alexis Wilkins, and Andrew Jannakos.