grand-teton-national-park-prioritizes-biker-safety-with-new-signage

As Grand Teton National Park continues to improve its roadways and access points, officials have been adamant about supporting the safety of both motorists and cyclists on its roadways.

In general, Grand Teton National Park is an incredibly friendly park for those traveling on two wheels. Even though the park doesn’t allow bikes on hiking trails, cyclists are welcome on all of the paved roads, including the scenic and incredibly popular Teton Park Road, Two Ocean Lake Road and Grassy Lake Road.

“Biking is a great way to explore Grand Teton and we want to encourage visitors and employees to get outdoors and have a safe and enjoyable experience while using the pathway,” said Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Grand Teton.

However, even this route, which vehicles of all kinds frequently share, has its hazards for bikers.

“Some roads in the park have only a very narrow shoulder, or lack one altogether,” the national park explained on its site. Because of this, “Extreme caution must be used. Ride with the direction of traffic, in a single file line. Be alert for vehicles, wildlife, and other cyclists.”

Naturally, Grand Teton National Park wanted to ensure the continued safety and protection of cyclists as they explore the many attractions surrounding the majestic mountains.

“Enhancing cycling experiences and opportunities in the park is high priority for us,” said Chip Jenkins superintendent of Grand Teton National Park. “We appreciate the collaboration of partners like Wyoming Pathways who provided the concept and technical ideas for the improvements to Scenic Drive.”

Grand Teton National Park’s New Signage Includes Map, Regulations and More

In particular, Grand Teton has been working on installing new signage at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway, including the Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake, and Jenny Lake. The Grand Teton Pathway runs from the south park boundary to Jenny Lake. Besides just cyclists, the path also welcomes those on rollerblades or skates, longboarders and skateboarders… really, anyone traveling the road on non-motorized wheels.

According to the park’s release, “Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby.”

Ultimately, the park believes that the new signage will help meet the needs of visitation trends and the influx of two-wheeled visitors. With the more accessible information, bikers will have a safer and more informed experience of the 17 miles of pathways in Grand Teton.

If you plan on taking your wheels to Grand Teton National Park, know that there is a fee for biking in the park. For the full info on biking regulations, head here.