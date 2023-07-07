Gray whales filmed seeking human help for parasite removal

With a reputation as the “friendly” whale, gray whales are known to approach whale watchers, swimming up to boats before popping their heads above the surface for a better look at their two-legged visitors.

Now, a population off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, is apparently doing more than looking; they’re leaning on humans for help with grooming.

Captain Paco Jimenez Franco has been leading whale watching expeditions in the waters of Ojo de Liebre for 20 years. In that time, he’s seen his fair share of sea-dwelling wonders – and developed an unusual friendship with the area’s gray whales.

Footage documenting this relationship shows a gray whale swimming directly up to Franco’s boat. Franco then leans over the side to pick whale lice from the animal’s head, directing it to turn now and then so he can reach more of the unwanted hitchhikers.

“I have done it repeatedly with the same whale and others,” Franco told The Dodo. “It is very exciting for me.”

Do whale lice hurt the whales?

Whale lice are extremely common among cetaceans, the tiny critters attaching themselves to skin lesions, nostrils, and eyes of the often enormous animals. Despite their name and resemblance, whale lice aren’t insects but a close relative of skeleton shrimp.

Unlike true parasites, whale lice have a symbiotic relationship with gray whales and other cetaceans. The whale provides the lice with a home and food, and the lice feed on the whale’s skin and damaged tissue, benefitting the whale.

As such, they’re not harmful to whales. Researchers suspect, however, that lice can become irritating, especially in large numbers. Many hypothesize that part of the reason whales splash and breach is to rid themselves of their aggravating escorts.

“I think the gray whales have a love-hate relationship with their whale lice,” zoologist Mark Carwardine told The Guardian. “They have very sensitive skin, and thousands of these little creatures holding on tight, or moving about, with their exceedingly sharp, recurved claws, must drive them nuts.”

“It can actually hurt when a whale louse grabs hold of your finger,” he continued. “It feels like tiny pinpricks.”

Knowing the possible discomfort the lice cause gray whales, Franco reached out and picked a few from a whale he frequently saw the first time she got close enough.

Never approach a gray whale too closely

Whether the whale enjoyed the attention or genuinely appreciated the grooming is unclear, but she kept coming back for more. “Once I removed the first one, she approached again so that I could continue,” Franco recalled. Since that time, the whale has continued to approach his boat for attention any time the captain ventures into her waters.

It’s possible that gray whales have approached humans for grooming before these encounters. For Carwardine, however, the captain’s experience is unique. “The whales certainly don’t seem to mind when people pick them off,” he said. “Although you’d have to pick off hundreds to make much of a difference.”

Should you ever find yourself in the presence of a whale, keep in mind that approaching them too closely is illegal in many places, including the United States. Like any species of wildlife, whales can become distressed by too-close encounters with humans.

Franco’s situation is unique in that it took place in a designated whale watching region and the whale initiated the interaction, not the human. He fully understands the privilege, however, and considers himself their trusted “cleaner.”

“I have learned, by seeing their behavior, that there is a certain nobility in them,” Franco said. “They’re incredible.”