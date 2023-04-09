Gray Wolves are Re-Colonizing Washington State, Study Finds

The state’s wolf population is continuing to grow, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) annual Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management report released on Friday.

In total, the report revealed a 5% increase in wolf population growth from the previous count in 2021. This marks the 14th consecutive year of growth for the state’s wolf population.

A wolf pack has also recolonized the south Cascades in Washington for the first time this winter, the report cites as a main point of excitement.

“The growth we’re observing in the North Cascades continues to be encouraging and having a pack become established in the South Cascades is a big step toward recovery of wolves in Washington,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind offers.

“The goal has been for wolves to spread into all three recovery zones, and we are pleased to see their progress in recolonizing their former range,” Susewind lauds.

Remarkably, eight new packs formed in 2022. Among them are the:

Big Muddy pack in Klickitat County

Napeequa and Maverick packs in Chelan County

Chopaka and Chewuch packs in Okanogan County

Wilmont pack on the Confederate Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Ferry County

Five Sisters pack in Stevens County

Mt. Spokane pack in Spokane County

Two packs also disbanded in 2022, the Nason pack in Ferry County and the Skookum pack in Pend Oreille County. These displacements were likely due to deaths, the report adds.

The Gray Wolves of Washington State

As of December 31, 2022, the WDFW and local tribes counted 216 wolves in 37 packs in Washington. This includes 26 successful breeding pairs. In 2021, the agency counted 206 wolves in 33 packs and 19 breeding pairs.

Washington counts their gray wolves annually using track, aerial, and camera surveys. The results of the survey represent the minimum count of wolves, however. This is due to the difficulty in counting every animal, especially lone wolves without a pack. In kind, WDFW believes the actual number of wolves in Washington is even higher.

Since the agency started conducting the survey in 2008, the state’s wolf population has grown by an average of 23% per year.

Keeping a Close Eye on Livestock Depredation

WDFW also cites “good news” in relation to the documented livestock depredation of 2022. 81% of state packs would have no involvement with in livestock depredations last year. Only 19% were involved in at least one confirmed depredation. Just three packs were involved in two or more depredations.

15 cattle and 2 sheep were confirmed killed by wolves in 2022, and 9 cattle were confirmed injured. Of the latter, 2 were likely injured by wolves.

All in all, the report is a positive indicator of the growth and conservation of the wolf population in Washington.

“Implementation of proactive, nonlethal deterrence efforts by livestock producers, community partners, range riders, and WDFW staff has minimized documented livestock depredation and removal of wolves, all while our wolf population continues to grow,” offers Julia Smith, WDFW Wolf Policy Lead.

A Bit of Gray Wolf Context

Gray wolves (Canis lupus) were listed as endangered throughout Washington in 1980. But in January 2021, they were federally delisted from the Endangered Species Act protection, which meant the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) resumed statewide management of the species.

On February 10, 2022, the wolves were federally relisted in the western two-thirds of the state, local KOMO News cites. Since then, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has taken the lead role in the recovery of wolves in the Cascades and on the Northwest Coast. Wolves on tribal lands are managed by tribal entities, however.

It’s a complex situation, but a model for positive cooperation on endangered species management.