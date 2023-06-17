Great horned owl discovered blocking back door, frightening dog

When her dog refused to go outside, a Wyoming woman worried there was something wrong with her pet. Looking outside, however, she discovered it was simply refusing to pass by an angry great horned owl blocking its path to the yard.

Early Monday morning, Wyoming resident Shelby Tarter rolled out of bed to discover her dog had yet to let itself outside. Worried that the dog door had somehow become blocked, she wandered over to the back door. To her confusion, she found it unobstructed – at least on the inside.

As she opened the door to check the other side, she found the source of her pet’s predicament. A large and very annoyed great horned owl stood just outside the door, puffing its feathers and spreading its wings as it clicked its beak, staring directly at the approaching human.

“I was wondering why my dog refused to go outside this morning…” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video documenting their avian visitor, which now has close to 14 million views. “Decided to go check it out. Safe to say the dog made a good choice.”

With the path to the backyard occupied, Tarter simply took her dog to the front yard – the correct choice when dealing with an agitated owl.

The great horned owl was telling the woman to stay away

In bird speak, the great horned owl was giving a clear warning that it felt threatened and not to approach. When an owl feels startled or threatened, it will often use its plumage in self-defense, spreading its wings to make itself appear as big as possible to a potential predator.

As part of this threat display, they will also make clicking noises with their beaks and tongues, warning the nearby animal (or human) to back away.

A highly adaptive species, the great horned owl will eat just about anything available. This might be birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and even carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals). On rare occasions, they will even hunt small cats and very small dogs, when presented with the prey.

The Wyoming woman’s dog was far too large for a great horned owl to eat. That doesn’t mean, however, that it wasn’t at risk.

Great horned owls are both fearless and aggressive, known for attacking threatening animals far larger than themselves. This includes large dogs and humans, especially if the owl’s nesting area is nearby.

If their threat display doesn’t work, a great horned owl will use its 3-inch talons to attack. By clenching its wickedly sharp talons, the bird of prey can exert between 200 and 500 pounds of pressure per square inch, enough to sever the spine of large prey.

Why was the owl on the ground?

Like most birds, great horned owls typically nest in trees. Rather than building the nest themselves, however, they commandeer them from other large species.

When there isn’t such a nest available, they sometimes make their homes in cavities of live trees, cliff ledges, or even human-made structures. Never, though, do they nest on the ground. So why was this owl on the sidewalk?

There are a few possibilities, most of them indicating completely normal behavior for a great horned owl.

The first is that it was hunting for food. Though owls start the hunt from a high perch, they then swoop down, sometimes all the way to the ground, to capture prey in their talons.

It’s a common belief that great horned owls are purely nocturnal. They’re actually crepuscular! This means they hunt during twilight hours – at both dawn and dusk.

Another possibility is that it was a young owl still getting used to flying. Baby owls will begin taking short flights at seven weeks and can fly well at 9-10 weeks. In this learning stage, they will sometimes find themselves on the ground. Their dedicated parents keep watch from the nest above, however, protecting their offspring from predators.

Finally, it’s possible that the owl was sick or injured. Hopefully, if the owl was still at the back door later in the day, the woman called wildlife officials for assistance.