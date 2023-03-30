Great Lakes Record Smallmouth Bass Was Shockingly Big And Old

A recent report from Field & Stream reveals that the largest smallmouth bass ever caught in the Great Lakes was also old as hell. The father-son duo of Gregg and Grant Gallagher were fishing together on Lake Erie last fall. That’s when they hooked into the big-ass bass.

Gregg first broke the big news on social media. “On November 3, my son Grant and I, both teachers, woke up with a surprise day off due to fog. The flat, calm conditions were the perfect situation for our Bass Cat boat to travel wherever we desired on the western end of Lake Erie. For many years, my son and I primarily chased the local popular species of walleye. Looking for something different, we spent several years trying a variety of techniques to catch walleye by casting and jigging and not with the preferred trolling methods. This eventually led us to spend more and more time specifically targeting bass,” he said.

They used modern fish-finding technology to refine their fishing approach, and it paid off big time. They were able to find a big batch of undisturbed baitfish. Then with a live scope, they were able to find some big smallies hammering the food source.

The Monster Bass Was An Astounding 16-Years Old

Once they got official measurements on the fish, it turned out to be even bigger than they first expected. It scaled out at a whopping 10.15 pounds and tape measured over 23 inches long, with a juicy and robust girth of 19 3/8 inches.

Last week, the Ohio Division of Wildlife confirmed the fish was a new record. It beat out a record fish from 1954 that weighed 9.84 pounds. The official press release details that “fish management staff routinely survey smallmouth bass in Lake Erie to aid in population monitoring. Smallmouth bass captured in these surveys are typically less than 20 inches and weigh fewer than 7 pounds. The bass caught by Gallagher surpassed the size of all surveyed fish. The record fish is the only known 10-pound smallmouth bass caught in a Great Lakes state or province.”

It’s also the 4th largest smallmouth bass ever caught anywhere. It’s extremely rare for the species to live longer than 14 years. According to samples collected from this fish, it was an astounding 16 years old making it an even more impressive specimen than just its size would indicate.

Father-Son Duo Hook Largest Smallmouth In Great Lakes History

“On what turned out to be the most memorable cast of my life, my bait got hit before it even hit the bottom, and my rod quickly doubled over,” says Gregg. “I honestly thought I had hooked into a sheepshead and not a smallmouth. We quickly learned we had just caught the smallmouth of a lifetime. After getting a quick weight in the boat, we knew the fish was approaching at least 9 pounds.” It just so happens that they had the cameras rolling for the special moment too. The video was shared in this Bigwater Fishing YouTube video.

“I think the video of both of us screaming like school girls over what ended up being the largest documented smallmouth ever caught on the Great Lakes says it all,” says Gregg. “The ability to do it with my son who has become the captain of the boat and a much better fisherman than me made it even more special.”

“Oh my gosh! Dad, what did you just catch?” an ecstatic Grant can be heard shouting as he nets the mighty big bass his father had just hooked. Check out the video below: