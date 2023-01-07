Great Salt Lake Could Disappear in 5 Years Without an ‘Emergency Rescue’

Scientists are reporting that Utah’s Great Salt Lake, a major body of water enjoyed regularly by outdoor enthusiasts, is headed towards disappearing entirely within the next five years. This, experts note, is very likely unless massive “emergency rescue” changes are implemented very soon.

The Famous Utah Lake Is Facing “Unprecedented Danger”

According to scientists who are sending out dire warnings, the Great Salt Lake is facing unprecedented dangers. This major report was released by dozens of scientists and conservationists recently.

The recently released report calls on Utah state lawmakers to take “emergency measures” to save the lake. Before, the report says, water levels get too low.

Furthermore, the report notes, without a “dramatic increase” in the lake’s inflow by next year, the body of water could disappear in just five years. The experts add that the disappearance of the Great Salt Lake could cause “immense damage” to many aspects of the state. This includes, the scientists say, an impact on the state’s public health, the environment, and the economy.

“The choices we make over the next few months will affect our state and ecosystems throughout the West for decades to come,” the recently submitted report says.

The Great Salt Lake’s Water Levels Have Been Dropping Massively Over The Last Two Years

According to the experts, the water levels on the Great Salt Lake have dropped to record lows over the last two years. Now, the lake is 19 feet below its former average level. However, the scientists say, this is all “uncharted territory”. Scientists are saying that 73% of the lake’s water has been lost. And, 60 % of the lake’s lakebed is now exposed.

“The lake’s ecosystem is not only on the edge of collapse. It is collapsing,” notes Benjamin Abbott, a professor of ecology at Brigham Young University. Abbott is also the lead author of the recently released report.

“It’s honestly jaw-dropping and totally disarming to see how much of the lake is gone,” Abbott adds. Additionally, says Abbot, the lake is “mostly lakebed right now.”

This Is Just A Small Piece Of What Will Keep Happening As Climate Change Makes A Global Impact

Abbot adds that what is happening on the Great Salt Lake is only a “microcosm” of what is happening around the world. Soon, the expert explains, we will see similar issues on the “larger river basins.”

“We need to lay out some very clear language about where we’re headed,” Abbot says.

According to the report, the lake will need an additional 1 million acre-feet of water over the next few years. This would likely reverse the water level decline. An acre-foot is the level of water that would cover one acre of land, one foot deep, the experts explain. Doing this, the experts say, would up the Great Salt Lake’s inflow to roughly 2.5 million acre-feet each year.