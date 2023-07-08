Great Smoky Mountains closing popular trail for tree removal, repair

Heads Up: Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) is closing Laurel Falls Trail next week for tree removal and bridge repair.

GRSM officials alerted Outsider to the closures Friday. Here’s what to expect:

Laurel Falls Trail will close on Tuesday, July 11 for the entire day

Trail crews will remove downed trees and repair damages to the bridge

Hikers will not be able to access the falls from the Laurel Falls trailhead, Little Greenbrier Trail, or Cove Mountain Trail on July 11

Closures on July 12 may happen if inclement weather occurs

As for why, “A tree came down on the bridge at Laurel Falls, blocking the route and damaging the bridge’s handrails,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials tell Outsider (now available in a media release).

“To safely remove the tree and make necessary repairs, trail crews will need a full closure of the area. They will also remove other downed trees along the trail while the closure is in place,” the park continues.

This is good news all around, as Laurel Falls Trail will become far safer for visitors once trees are cleared. The trail sees hundreds of thousands of hikers each year, and is by far one of Great Smoky Mountains’ most visited destinations.

A downed tree at Laurel Falls. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee. (Photo credit: NPS Photo, GRSM media release)

And please remember, “Hikers will not be able to access the falls from the Laurel Falls trailhead, Little Greenbrier Trail, or Cove Mountain Trail,” GRSM reiterates. “Park rangers and volunteers will provide information and alternative hiking destinations to visitors in the Laurel Falls parking lot on the day of the closure.

If inclement weather occurs on July 11, park officials may close the trail on Wednesday, July 12, too.

Great Smoky Mountains also offering inclusive ‘Adaptive Adventures’ programs

GRSM is also set to bring accessible programs to the public this summer. In partnership with Knox County, Catalyst Sports, and Friends of the Smokies, the park “will make public lands more accessible for visitors of all abilities by offering three ‘Adaptive Adventures’ programs.”

During, rangers and volunteers will lead one biking and two hiking programs using off-road wheelchairs and adaptive mountain bikes on three trails evaluated for adaptive equipment.

“Programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park play a vital role in fostering an adaptive community, as they offer an opportunity for individuals to connect with and understand the natural world around them,” offers Catalyst Sports CEO Eric Gray, a program partner.

“People can engage in activities that promote environmental awareness and conservation. Thereby cultivating a deeper sense of stewardship and responsibility for the park’s resources,” Gray adds.

The following Adaptative Adventures programs are designed for visitors of all abilities and their families:

Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 (HIKE)—Deep Creek Trail

Sunday, August 27, 2023 (BIKE) —Forge Creek Road in Cades Cove

Saturday, September 9, 2023 (HIKE)—Little River Trail

Register and find more information at Catalyst Sports, a non-profit organization that provides outdoor adventures for people with physical disabilities. Please note that registration is a requirement to ensure adequate equipment and volunteers are available for the programs. Registered participants are welcome to bring their own adaptive equipment.

For information on alternative hiking via the Laurel Falls news, see Great Smoky Mountains’ Laurel Falls page here.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates.