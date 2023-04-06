Great Smoky Mountains Reopening Road, Trails after Heavy Flood Damage

After sustaining heavy damage during July 2022 flooding, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) will reopen a portion of the park on April 7.

A month after Yellowstone National Park saw devastating, historic flooding, Great Smoky Mountains would be hit by a flooding deluge of its own. On mid Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the park was forced to close roads, trails, and facilities in the Greenbrier area of the park to all motorists and pedestrians. The Porters Gap area received an estimated 8.72 inches of rain within several hours the day prior, leading to extensive flooding. Roads, trails, and access points would suffer significant damage as a result.

Then, “Roads were further damaged by floodwaters that rose above riverbanks and also from overland waterflow from above the roadways,” the park continued that Thursday after further Great Smoky Mountains flooding.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Reopening Portion of Greenbrier Road on April 7

After almost a year of hard work, park officials announced today that Greenbrier Road will be open as far as the ranger station for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Friday, April 7. Old Settlers Trail and Grapeyard Ridge Trail will also re-open.

Hikers will now be able to access Old Settlers and Grapeyard Ridge trails. They can do so by parking at the ranger station and walking on the road to the trailheads. The road beyond the ranger station will remain closed to vehicles.

Repairs to Greenbrier Road after July 2022 flooding. (Photo credit: GRSM, NPS Photo, media release)

“Some areas will remain closed while NPS trail crews replace log foot bridges and reroute some washed out sections of trail,” however, as the park notes to Outsider in their media release. Areas that will remain closed are:

Porters Creek Trail

Brushy Mountain Trail

Ramsey Cascades Trail

Backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33

The park expects the trails will reopen this summer, they add. In addition, the Messer Barn is closed until structural repairs can be made for visitor safety.

A Bit of History on the GRSM Flooding

Last summer, Greenbrier Road would close beyond the ranger station. The road and area trails and culverts sustained significant damage during the July 2022 flood event.

Then, In February 2023, the entire area would close for repairs, slope stabilization, and culvert replacement. For photos of the damage, see our previous Great Smoky Mountains coverage here.

Visitors returning to this area will need to remain cautious, however. As always, “Know Before You Go!”

Hikers and backpackers should contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information. For all others, be sure to check road conditions and closures prior to entry. This ensures a fruitful, safe, and enjoyable trip.

To do so, road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage.